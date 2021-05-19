PGT Innovations Adds New Production Facility in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is expanding into Fort Myers, with a newly leased production facility to accommodate the firm’s continued accelerated growth.

The roughly 130,000-square-foot facility is located in the Meridian Center North development at 10400 Meridian Center Parkway. PGT Innovations’ manufacturing operations will run 24/7 with various shifts and add 240 new jobs to the region. The new Lee County facility is expected to begin operations in early June 2021.

“Our business as a whole is experiencing exceptional growth, which is driving our investment in increasing capacity in our Venice, Miami, and Tampa facilities,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “This expansion to Fort Myers will allow us to increase production of our industry-leading windows and doors, while also improving efficiency and speed in fulfilling orders. We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities we have for future growth and expansion in Fort Myers. The county was a natural choice for the site of our new facility due to its geography, but the support we’ve received from the local government in expediting this facility to be operational has been beyond what we expected. We’re incredibly grateful for their partnership and are looking forward to our operations contributing to the growth of the area.”

"With Florida as a leading state for the manufacturing industry nationwide, we applaud PGT Innovations for their continued expansion within our pro-business environment, expanding into new regions and creating jobs,” Governor DeSantis said. “Their growth affirms the strength of Florida’s workforce and our economic diversity."

“This expansion is a welcome addition to Lee County and is one of many new projects locating here,” said Lee County Commissioner Ray Sandelli, liaison to the Horizon Council. “The new job opportunities presented by PGT Innovations are very important to our community to build a diverse economy.”

Hiring is happening now for the new Fort Myers location and interested candidates can view open positions at bit.ly/pgtiopfm. In addition to competitive wages and impressive benefits, candidates will also receive a $2,000 bonus once they reach their 1-year anniversary with the company.

No prior experience or certifications are necessary for entry-level manufacturing positions, as PGT Innovations provides on-the-job training for new team members.

PGT Innovations has experienced notable growth over the past nine years, with year-over-year sales consistently increasing and reaching $883M in 2020. The company’s geographic footprint has also expanded and now includes several manufacturing facilities throughout Florida, as well as in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2021 alone, the company has already hired 500 people in Florida.

To learn more about PGT Innovations’ culture and to view and apply for open positions at any of the company’s locations, visit careers.pgtinnovations.com.

For additional approved photos of PGT Innovations, visit pgtinnovations.com/media-center/photography/.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.