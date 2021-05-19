SNP Group Advances its Level of Collaboration with Google Cloud as a New Global Build Partner

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNP (Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE), a global leader in enterprise transformation software and solutions, announced today that the company is strengthening its relationship with Google Cloud by entering its collaborative partner program as an official Global Build Partner in North America. This move indicates a greater alignment of SNP’s and Google Cloud’s business and growth strategies for the benefit of customers who expect immediate and measurable ROI from their move to the Cloud.

As a Global Build Partner, SNP commits to further its work with Google Cloud by expanding innovative solutions that move customers’ SAP workloads to their cloud in an accelerated and cost-effective manner. By leveraging SNP’s CrystalBridge® platform and BLUEFIELD™ approach, enterprises can visualize, model, and plan their entire SAP landscape transformations easily, regardless of size or complexity. Whether Google Cloud’s customers choose to lift-and-shift their SAP ECC systems, migrate them to Suite on HANA, or evolve to S/4HANA, SNP will help them execute these strategies as part of their move to the Cloud. This can be accomplished via a “big bang” approach or a selective migration approach with SNP’s BLUEFIELD™.

“Like Google Cloud, we are focused entirely on customers’ digital transformation successes,” said Thomas Rosinski, President and Managing Director of SNP North America. “SNP’s CrystalBridge® software has the unique ability to integrate multiple pre-requisite and preparation projects, S/4HANA migration activities, and the move to Google Cloud Platform into a single go-live. Our automation introduces a level of simplicity and assuredness to a set of SAP transformation activities once deemed too risky and/or too costly to undertake under the best of circumstances.”

"With the rate of SAP S/4HANA adoption continuing to increase, solutions like SNP's CrystalBridge are becoming more and more prevalent in supporting the data transformation elements of a prototypical S/4HANA migration." says Craig Cook, Director of Global Strategic SAP Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Reducing risk for cloud migrations is key for our customers, and SNP is helping our SAP customers accordingly, particularly with more complex projects."

Many independent analysts suggest that the global pandemic has accelerated Cloud adoption by three to five years. Customers are naturally excited about the business benefits of running their SAP systems on Google Cloud Platform and the analytics capabilities of solutions like BigQuery™. This seismic shift in digitizing business operations, coupled with the thousands of SAP clients who still need to migrate to S/4HANA, creates a condition where the partnership between Google Cloud and SNP could not be more critical. The Build Partnership will generate new ideas and new solutions leveraging the advanced technical capabilities of both organizations for customers at any point along their Cloud journey.

About SNP

SNP software and services make it easy to implement business or technical modifications to SAP ERP systems supporting organizations in adapting their business models and using new technologies. With the world's leading digital transformation platform CrystalBridge® and the innovative SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach changes to IT systems are automatically analyzed, implemented, and tracked. As a result, they offer clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects. The SNP Group has over 1,350 employees worldwide. With North America headquarter in Irving, Texas and worldwide headquarter in Heidelberg, Germany, the company generated provisional revenue of 131 million euros in the 2018 fiscal year. SNP's customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information at www.snpgroup.com