Sabesp Delivers 92,000 Smart Water Meters Powered by the Sigfox 0G Network Operated by WND in Brazil

SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabesp, one of the largest water and sewage service providers in the world, today announces that it has successfully completed the implementation of 100,000 smart water meters with Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The project, which is one of the largest in Latin America, introduces water consumption telemeasurement in Sabesp's 100,000 largest consumers in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo.

The Metrolink consortium is delivering the project and comprises of companies Laager and Vita Ambiental, which won the contract after a competitive bidding process Sabesp started at the end of 2018.

WND's Sigfox 0G network was the communication technology selected by Sabesp for more than 92,000 of the total connected water meters. WND is the exclusive operator of Sigfox technology in Brazil. Sigfox technology enables the transport of data wirelessly, at low cost, over long distances, with minimum energy consumption. The devices will be in operation for at least five years without changing or recharging the battery.

Telemetering – the remote reading of meters – automates the process of measuring water consumption. The task was performed manually once a month and can now be performed multiple times a day. In addition to measurement, the system also generates alarms and important statistics about the operation of the entire water network. All of these new features bring reliability, transparency and savings to consumers and unprecedented operational efficiency for Sabesp.

Ricardo Batista, Sabesp's Division Manager and responsible for the project, comments: "The project marked the large-scale adoption of the IoT concept by Sabesp. The new technology enables our customers to monitor water consumption daily, as well as leak detection, saving money and preserving the environment, in addition to better management of resources by our company. We hope to be able to expand the project in the coming years."

According to Felipe Duque Estrada, CEO of Laager, the success of the project is largely due to the partnership with Sigfox and WND Brazil: "The adoption of 0G network technologies from Sigfox ensured the economic and technological viability of the project."

José Almeida, Deputy CEO of WND Brazil, adds: "Thanks to Sabesp's pioneering approach, Laager's expertise and our work together, we have delivered one of the largest IoT projects in the Americas. The results achieved demonstrate, without any doubt, that our technology and business model are the best choices for IoT projects today."

Carlos Beato, VP Americas at Sigfox concludes: “We are incredibly proud of SABESP’s achievement and visionary take on smart water metering. The benefits of such a solution go far beyond remote reading. It truly transforms the customer experience and Quality of Service.”

Sabesp – Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (http://www.sabesp.com.br/) is the largest sanitation company in the Americas and the fourth largest in the world in the population served. It is responsible for the supply of water, sewage collection and treatment in 375 municipalities in the State of São Paulo, besides representing 30% of the investment in basic sanitation made in Brazil.

Laager Tecnologias Sustentáveis Ltda is a company specialized in technological solutions aimed at sustainability. Its devices make it possible to control the consumption of water, gas and electricity, besides allowing greater efficiency in consumption. The company has an advanced system of individualization of these resources, which can be applied to small, medium and large consumers.

Vita Ambiental is a traditional specialized Engineering Services provider for sanitation companies, focusing on reducing losses and operational optimizations.

WND Brazil, which is part of the WND Group (https://www.wndgroup.io/), operates in the IoT (Internet of Things) market through the implementation of a national public network, in a B2B (Business to Business) model that allows the sale of connectivity at low cost. In just three years of operation in Brazilian territory, the company is already present in all capital cities of the country, covering an area with a population of more than 120 million inhabitants and serving more than 360 cities. WND Brazil is a pioneer in a national public network dedicated exclusively to IoT using Sigfox technology.

Sigfox is the 0G network pioneer and the world’s leading IoT (Internet of Things) service provider. Sigfox offers a unique combination of ultra-low cost and ultra-low power technologies supported by a global network, enabling businesses to gain visibility and track their assets worldwide. With more than 17 million connected devices and 70 million messages sent a day, Sigfox helps its customers to extract crucial data at the lowest cost and to accelerate their digital transformation in key areas such as Asset Tracking and Supply Chain.

ISO 9001 certified and surrounded by a large ecosystem of partners and IoT key players, Sigfox was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Labège, France, with offices in Boston, Dallas, Dubai, Madrid, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo.