Ynvisible Announces Closing of Previously Announced CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”) (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 14, 2021, it has closed the private placement of its common shares (“Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase Common Shares (“Warrants”) to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately Cdn$12 million (the “Private Placement”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 19,992,003 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase 19,992,003 Common Shares at a purchase price of Cdn$0.61 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$0.76 per Common Share at any time prior on or prior to May 18, 2024.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the “Agent”) acted as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement in the United States.

This financing supports Ynvisible’s “2023 Transformation & Growth Strategy” focused on speed to market of differentiated and added value Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions.

“This is Ynvisible’s most significant financing to date. It allows us to invest in and focus on our technology, accelerate the development of value-added IoT solutions for our customers, and, most critically, expand our engagement with US-based customers and shareholders,” said Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible.

“A.G.P supported our financing by engaging U.S.-based, and international institutional investors focused on the IoT, emerging technology, medical and diagnostic sectors. These new shareholders are aligned with Ynvisible’s strategic business verticals,” Mr. Robinson continued.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Private Placement were qualified by way of a prospectus supplement under the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 10, 2021 (collectively, the “Prospectus Supplement”) which was filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. In the United States, the Common Shares, Warrants and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants were offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

As illustrated in the 2020 year-end financials presented on April 30, 2021, the Company has continued to see steady growth in income from clients.

“In 2020, we took bold operational steps to realize the transformation from a primarily contracted research organization into an integrated manufacturer and solutions provider, with a dedicated sales team,” added Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible.

“Our focus continues to be on delivering recurring revenue, growing and supporting our Americas-based customers, and integrating Ynvisible’s display technology into fulfilling demands for differentiated and added-value IoT solutions,” Mr. Robinson continued.

The Agent received (i) a cash commission equal to approximately $853,658, and (ii) 999,600 warrants (the “Agent’s Warrants”). Each Agent’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of Cdn$0.61 per Common Share at any time prior on or prior to May 18, 2024.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents.

ABOUT YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things (“IoT”) and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Robinson," CEO, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

