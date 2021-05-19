Inspire Health Alliance Forms Partnership With Georgia Federation of Teachers to Bring No Out-of-Pocket Cost COVID-19 Testing to More Than 75,000 Educators

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspire Health Alliance today announced a testing program with the Georgia Federation of Teachers to make self-administered COVID-19 tests available to 75,000 public education employees at zero out-of-pocket cost. The Inspire Health Alliance test kits allow Georgian educators to easily perform the test in the privacy of their homes as needed. Individual kits can be ordered online at Inspirediagnostics.com/GFT for same-day shipping.

“ Educator work environments are student learning environments,” said Verdaillia Turner, president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers. “ We’re still learning how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the virus and how effective the vaccines are against variants of it. We recognize an effective testing strategy is as critical as ever, and one of the best ways to control the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe is to test early and test often.”

Each kit comes with self-collection nasal swabs as well as detailed instructions on how to collect a specimen and then overnight it back in the mail to Inspire’s CLIA-licensed laboratory. Additionally, the technology behind the test kits that verify if a teacher is safe from infection is powered by U-Pass™, a turnkey COVID-19 testing and digital health passport solution from global IT solutions company Unisys and Inspire Health Alliance. With U-Pass, Inspire and Unisys continue to lead the way in testing, authentication and monitoring, giving organizations the confidence they need to operate in a safe environment.

“ The virus continues to threaten the health and lives of people across the country. Concerns about new coronavirus strains, including more contagious variants, also persist,” said Rick Salas, managing partner of Inspire Health Alliance. “ We are mindful of the issue of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission and remain committed to meeting the needs of our communities. Teaming up with Georgia Federation of Teachers to increase access to COVID-19 testing ensures the virus can be adequately monitored, controlled and contained for a safe return to in-person instruction.”

Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer of Unisys, added, “ Our goal is to help ensure the integrity of testing by bringing together expertise in health care, privacy, security and technology to create integrated solutions that meet the challenges of COVID-19 testing and mitigation. We share the belief that putting our collective resources behind this effort will help all Federation members receive the testing, access and management necessary to improve health outcomes and reduce infectiousness.”

Inspire Health Alliance is working with school systems, private businesses, nonprofits and those on the frontlines across the country to provide coordinated testing solutions.

For more information on setting up a testing program for your organization, business, or school district, please visit inspirehealthalliance.com or email info@inspirehealthalliance.com.

ABOUT INSPIRE HEALTH ALLIANCE

Inspire Health Alliance, a U.S.-based health care services company, works with health care providers to improve patient outcomes, lower costs and reduce risk via innovative care models and technology solutions. The company is focused on solving the country's unmet demand for widely available, accurate and affordable COVID-19 testing solutions that will help businesses, schools and communities safely reopen. To learn more, visit www.inspirehealthalliance.com.

ABOUT GEORGIA FEDERATION OF TEACHERS

The Georgia Federation of Teachers, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, is a union of professionals that champions fairness, democracy, economic opportunity, high-quality public education, health care and public services for students, their families and communities. We are committed to advancing these principles through community engagement, organizing, collective bargaining and political activism, and especially through the work our members do. To learn more about Georgia Federation of Teachers, visit ga.aft.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT UNISYS

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and application development services. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.