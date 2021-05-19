The Beachbody Company Announces BODi: A New Interactive Premium Tier for Beachbody on Demand; Underpinned by Partnership with Feed.fm

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (“Beachbody”), a leader in subscription health and wellness, today announced that it will launch a new live interactive content subscription offering in September 2021. BOD Interactive (BODi – pronounced “body”) demonstrates the investment Beachbody has made in world-class trainers and cutting-edge technology to bring the experience and energy of a group fitness experience into the home.

“BODi’s approach to fitness streaming will transform members’ living rooms into a high energy, group fitness class,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Beachbody. “What we believe distinguishes BODi from any other streaming fitness offering is the fact that BODi’s technology-enabled experience will allow subscribers and Beachbody trainers to have direct access to one another. This offering will further elevate live and connected at-home workout content with stunning production value. When combined with the ability to personalize music while remaining on beat with the instructor, BODi will provide an at-home fitness experience beyond anything in the market today.”

Using Beachbody’s renowned approach to engaging content, and supported by innovative technology and a strategic partnership with Feed.fm, BODi will enhance the at-home experience with personalization and live interaction between members and trainers, including:

Through “BODcast,” members can opt-in to appear as part of the curated onscreen “cast” of the workout, with their image projected on the LED wall on stage during select classes.

BODi trainers will provide specific technique corrections to the BODcast, benefitting thousands of live viewers with specific form corrections and real-time motivation during every workout.

Leveraging Feed.fm capabilities, users can follow the trainer’s curated soundtrack for the workout, or choose from multiple genres so they can work out to music of their choosing while staying on beat with the rest of the class.

BODi subscribers will have access to a broad offering of daily live and on-demand classes that feature an incredible line up of its most well-known trainers, offering:

Live and on-demand “virtual group” fitness classes including indoor cycling, cardio, HIIT, strength training, Pilates, barre, and yoga.

Access to popular trainers such as Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Jericho McMatthews, Joel Freeman, Megan Davies, Idalis Velazquez, Amoila Cesar, and others.

New indoor cycling and functional training classes from former Senior Peloton Instructor Jennifer Jacobs, taught in English and French.

At launch, users of the MYX indoor cycle will have the ability to stream any BODi workout on the MYX touchscreen tablet, while using Myx’s patented heart-rate training technology for motivation and to maximize results.

The BODi tier will be priced at an additional $19.95 per month on top of the current BOD membership.

The announcement of BODi follows Beachbody’s plans to go public via a three-way merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Myx”), an at-home connected fitness platform featuring a stationary cycle plus accessories. Upon closing of the business combination transaction, the combined company will be renamed “The Beachbody Company” and will be the parent of three premium content and technology-driven businesses: Beachbody on Demand (“BOD”), Openfit and Myx. Following the business combination, the company will continue to strengthen its at-home fitness offerings, which include Myx updates such as the BODi integration and Openfit content being offered to existing and new connected fitness customers.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and the combined company will be listed on the NYSE under a new ticker symbol, “BODY.”

About The Beachbody Company Group, LLC

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Beachbody is a worldwide leader in health and fitness, with a 22-year track record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. With 2.6 million paid digital fitness subscribers across two platforms, a nationwide peer-support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches as of December 2020, plus a premium portfolio of branded nutrition products, Beachbody is a leading holistic health and wellness company with over $1 billion in revenue projected in 2021. Beachbody, the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand platform and the fast-growing DTC platform Openfit, recently entered into a pending three-way merger agreement with Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (“FRX”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx, an at-home connected fitness platform, that will make it a public company. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC

Myx delivers a revolutionary and personalized solution for its members to make connected fitness part of their daily lives. The brand's cornerstone products, The MYX and The MYX Plus, offer professional-quality equipment at an affordable price, hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-backed methods, Myx utilizes proprietary heart rate technology and cross-training, brought to life through positive coaching, to deliver lasting results. Myx is available starting at $1,299 with delivery nationwide in approximately one to three weeks depending on location and scheduling availability.

