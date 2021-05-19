CLIF® Launches “Let’s Move the World” – New Ad Campaign Inspiring Positive Energy

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Clif Bar & Company announced a new CLIF® advertising campaign: “Let’s Move the World.” With a goal to inspire more people to move more often, “Let’s Move the World” embraces the spirit of adventure and celebrates the openness to try, the energy to do, and the nutrition it takes to move the world.

“Born on a bike, CLIF has been feeding adventures for nearly 30 years,” said CLIF Senior Brand Director Liza Darnell. “And now, with the world opening up again, we want to celebrate all the ways people love to move, and share a renewed sense of adventure. ‘Let’s Move the World’ is an invitation to not only move individually, but collectively. Whether breaking a sweat or breaking the mold, when we move, the world moves with us.”

The “Let’s Move the World” campaign features a wide range of movement, from a pick-up game of basketball and street dancing to kickboxing and strength training – all exuding positive energy. The cast features many real people taking part in activities they love, including a mother-daughter combo, street skateboarders, and the acclaimed Dragon House dance group. Also featured are world-renowned CLIF athletes and cultural icons like Megan Rapinoe and Venus Williams.

The campaign will launch in the U.S. with video ads on Hulu, Roku, and YouTube followed by social media content on Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat, in addition to audience-targeted display. Throughout the summer and fall, the campaign will also leverage TikTok and audio on Pandora and Spotify. The creative campaign and new brand visual and audio direction were developed by the CLIF team in partnership with supporting agencies SMZ, Essence, and Edible.

Clif Bar & Company continues to be on the move toward doubling its business and doubling its positive impact on the world with other key initiatives. Widely known for crafting nutritious energy food like CLIF BAR® – The Ultimate Energy Bar™ – and for using plant-based ingredients and prioritizing organic and sustainable sourcing practices, CLIF will delight new consumers with a diverse portfolio of products fit for a range of movement. “Let’s Move the World” will first highlight CLIF BAR, but it will also feature CLIF BAR® Minis, CLIF® Nut Butter Bar, and recently launched CLIF BAR® Duos as the campaign progresses. Other transformations at Clif Bar include rounding out the executive leadership team with the hiring of Chief Innovation Officer Rizal Hamdallah, Chief Commercial Officer Shaunte Mears-Watkins, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Hari Avula, Executive Vice President of Applied Technology and Insights Jennifer Bentz, and Senior Vice President of Impact and Communications Roma McCaig.

