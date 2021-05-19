Western Union Services Now Live in Nearly 4,700 Walmart Stores

DENVER & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart and Western Union (NYSE: WU), today announced that customers can now transfer funds to friends, family and loved ones from nearly 4,700 stores across the United States or to more than 200 countries and territories.

“We know we have a role to play in customers’ lives that goes beyond being a place where they shop for their weekly groceries,” said Julia Unger, vice president of Financial Services at Walmart. “Being able to send much-needed funds to a loved one, especially after a year like we’ve had, is more important than ever. We’re proud to extend our commitment to providing choice and value by offering Western Union services to our customers.

“We are excited to be working with the world’s biggest retailer, reaching new customers and expanding choice and convenience for the customers we share,” said Jean Claude Farah, president, global network at Western Union. “As the service goes live, it is also gratifying to be working with another company that shares our mission of expanding the financial options available to the people we both serve.”

The companies announced in January an agreement that will make financial services more accessible for Walmart customers. Whether sending family members a well-deserved graduation gift or funds to make a difference in countries that need it most, like India, which is witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone can visit their local Walmart store to send domestic and international money transfers, bill payments, and money orders.

Through Western Union’s cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network reaching 200 countries and territories worldwide, Walmart customers will have the ability to move money to the people they are closest to, virtually anywhere. Customers will have the option to have their money transfers paid out in minutes across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets, or cards worldwide. Millions of Americans rely on Walmart’s transparent, Every Day Low Price strategy to help them conduct essential financial activities through a marketplace offering. With the addition of Western Union, Walmart customers will have more choice, convenience and access than ever before.

For more than 20 years, Walmart has worked to provide their customers financial services through the providers they want, all at transparent prices. Since 2014, Walmart has also saved customers more than $1.5 billion across its marketplace financial services offerings.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets, and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G