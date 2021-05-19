Augmented Reality Leader Trigger Joins Exclusive Global XR Content Telco Alliance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trigger, the award-winning XR agency that creates AR, MR and VR experiences for the world’s top brands, today announced that they have joined as development partner into the exclusive Global XR Content Telco Alliance.

The Global XR Content Telco Alliance aims to invest in high quality extended reality (XR) content enabled by the power of 5G. The Alliance includes LG Uplus, Qualcomm Technologies, Bell Canada, Japan's KDDI, China Telecom, Mobile Business Group Chunghwa Telecom, Orange, Verizon and now Trigger, who will be the Alliance’s first partner to focus on developing 5G enabled AR content.

“Trigger’s work in XR content development is simply top notch,” said Niko Chauls, XR Partnerships, Product Innovation at Verizon. “Their grasp of AR, 3D and spatial computing on both a technical and creative level is unparalleled. I’ve had the pleasure of working with them at Verizon and am thrilled that they are joining the Alliance to create immersive 5G experiences.”

Chris Reznicek, Head of XR Partnerships at LG Uplus, facilitator of the Alliance also shares, "The Alliance was impressed with Trigger's catalogue of work and technical expertise, and we look forward to collaborating on exciting, premium AR projects in the near future."

The consumer appetite for AR content is on an upward trajectory as awareness and adoption grow globally for these immersive experiences, which invite longer dwell time and higher engagement than other forms of media. Most recently the Alliance has been investing in VR content, but look to Trigger to expand into AR.

"We truly feel as if we are standing among giants. It is an honor to be part of such a ground-breaking partnership and to collaborate with this impressive array of global partners," said Jason Yim, CEO of Trigger. "We are excited to push the boundaries of XR storytelling and deliver premium IP experiences to an even broader audience through the power of 5G and the every-day accessibility of mobile AR."

Visit www.triggerxr.com for more information.

About Trigger Global

Trigger is an award-winning XR agency that creates AR, MR and VR experiences that connect people to brands, sports, entertainment and ecommerce. From major marketing campaigns to powerful enterprise solutions, their work combines premiere content with the latest XR technology, blending physical and digital worlds in innovative yet measurable ways.

For over 10 years, Trigger has completed more than 200 XR projects and 200,000 hours of XR development, working with the world’s top brands, including Disney, Verizon, Honda, the NBA, NFL and Molson Coors. Their renowned work has included global AR campaigns for premium entertainment IP including Spider-man, Toy Story, Star Wars and more.

As a minority owned business and recognized as a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), Trigger has made a point to work with a diverse slate of clients and partners who represent their inclusive values and mission. For more information about Trigger, please visit us at www.triggerxr.com.