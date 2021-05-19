Jomashop Selects BitPay to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Including Dogecoin

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced Jomashop, a premier authentic luxury goods retailer, is accepting cryptocurrency online to attract new customers and sales, and expand payment options for its global clientele. Known for the best prices on authentic luxury watches, handbags, sunglasses, apparel, pens and accessories, Jomashop offers over 650 world renowned brands and 75,000 unique items in more than 150 countries.

“Jomashop is seeing increased demand for cryptocurrency and turned to BitPay to be able to accept BTC, ETH, DAI, DOGE and more because they make it easy to handle the entire process of getting the crypto from the customer and depositing cash into our account,” said Alex Sternberg, Vice President at Jomashop. “We are now able to offer our luxury goods to affluent users who prefer to pay using cryptocurrency and serve our international customers where it's easier and faster to pay using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”

The ability to accept crypto expands Jomashop’s sales opportunity with those in the crypto space who have benefited from the two trillion market capitalization as well as into international markets where accepting credit cards is not practical and wire transfers are cumbersome. Crypto payments reduce high fees and increase payment transparency and efficiency. BitPay enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Crypto payments represent a massive opportunity for Jomashop to reach new customers who want to spend BTC, BCH, ETH, DAI, DOGE and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD.

“Cryptocurrency is quickly moving mainstream and forever changing the way businesses and consumers receive and spend funds, and BitPay is helping leading businesses like Jomashop who want to transact in crypto,” said Stephen Pair, CEO with BitPay. “Jomashop is realizing the potential for crypto to transform its organization by making payments faster, more secure, and less expensive on a global scale.”

Never Pay Retail is a shopping attitude and lifestyle that many live by. Jomashop believes everyone should be able to access luxury and fashion products at insider prices, up to 60% off retail price. Jomashop features a huge selection of luxury fashion, beauty and watch brands at major discounts and have been doing so for over 20 years.

About Jomashop

Jomashop is a leading fashion retailer in watches, handbags, and sunglasses. The company also sells jewelry, crystal, fine writing instruments, apparel, and shoes. Jomashop’s incredible platform allows shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from over 650 world renowned brands and 75,000 unique items. Throughout the past three decades the company has been committed to innovation in both the fashion and technological landscape. Remember, all transactions are digitally encrypted using the latest technologies and personal information is not shared. Jomashop prides itself on its ability to deliver the best prices, most varied selection, and finest customer service. The state-of-the-art New York City fulfillment center is always capable of swiftly delivering products to over 150 countries. Visit https://www.jomashop.com.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

