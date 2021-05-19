Building Transparency Welcomes New Pilot Partner Lehigh Hanson

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building Transparency announced today that Lehigh Hanson, Inc., a leading supplier of construction materials in North America, is its newest pilot partner. Through this partnership, Lehigh Hanson aims to support advanced supply chain knowledge and transparency for a better building future in the cement and concrete industries.

“At Lehigh Hanson, we believe that we cannot focus on one single solution in our journey to carbon neutrality,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Lehigh Hanson, Inc. “Rather, we must use multiple levers to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals. Joining Building Transparency’s EC3 manufacturing pilot partnership allows us to realize improved transparency, better assess life cycles and refine carbon accounting, which all help further our efforts to achieve our emission reduction targets.”

The Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) is a free and easy to use tool that allows benchmarking, assessment and reductions in embodied carbon, and focuses on the upfront supply chain emissions of construction materials.

“We are excited to welcome Lehigh Hanson as a pilot partner and believe the company’s deep industry experience, specifically in the cement and concrete categories, will lend crucial expertise to our pilot program,” said Stacy Smedley, Chair and Executive Director of Building Transparency. “The EC3 tool allows for comparing building products and selecting low-carbon options, which is only possible through a robust database of digitized, third-party verified EPDs. Contributions from a leading supplier like Lehigh Hanson are invaluable to the establishment of improved industry standards and best practices.”

About Building Transparency

Building Transparency is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides open access data and tools that support broad and swift action across the building industry in addressing embodied carbon’s role in climate change. Formed in 2020, Building Transparency hosts, manages and maintains the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool, which provides thousands of digitized EPDs in a free, open-source database. Building Transparency strives to provide the resources and education necessary to promote adoption of the EC3 tool, including through the official materialsCAN program, and works with global policymakers to shape a better building future.

Learn more about Building Transparency at www.buildingtransparency.org.

About Lehigh Hanson

Based in Irving, Texas, Lehigh Hanson, Inc., is a leading supplier of construction materials in North America. Lehigh Hanson and its affiliated companies are part of HeidelbergCement, one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement and ready mixed concrete.

Visit www.lehighhanson.com for more information.