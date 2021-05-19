EyeSouth Partners Continues Expansion in South Florida through Affiliation with Retina Care Specialists

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Retina Care Specialists (“RCS”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s fifth in the state of Florida and twenty-fourth affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 24 practices with over 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 115 locations, including 13 surgery centers, throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

Retina Care Specialists is led by Drs. Mark Michels, Adrian Lavina, Paul Gallogly and Philip Laird. For over 20 years, Retina Care Specialists and its board-certified ophthalmologists have offered first-class expertise in the treatment of retinal, macular, and vitreous diseases to patients throughout South Florida.

“The team at Retina Care Specialists has been seeking a partner that will allow us to concentrate on clinical medicine, research, and patient care while having access to expertise in other complementary areas,” said Dr. Mark Michels, founder of RCS. “We believe that EyeSouth will help us better navigate the rapidly changing healthcare environment so that we can continue to deliver exceptional patient care and experience to our community.”

“RCS’ patient-focused culture and long history of growth align well with EyeSouth’s values and strategy specific to this region,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “We are excited to have another top-quality practice join our growing network in South Florida.”

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Charlie Shreve, VP of Business Development & Strategy, charlie.shreve@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Business Services industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.