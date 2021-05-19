Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Wally Order from Leading Global Logistics Company

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received a Wally order from a Fortune 250 ranked company. Although not named due to confidentiality agreements, the company indicated that the end-user is a global leader in supply chain management & third-party logistics.

“The application for this Wally order is at the core of what RAD is all about,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and President of RAD. “Once deployed, this Wally will replace a security guard in one of the client’s lobbies. Wally can welcome, process, open doors, and document everyone that enters the facility at a fraction of the cost of the manned alternative.”

According to a recent McKinsey report, 45% of current paid activities can be automated by today’s technology, an equivalent of $2 trillion in total annual wages. Since its founding, RAD has sought to enable businesses to increase their productivity, enhance their security profile, while greatly reducing overall costs. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

Reinharz also stated, “This client did their homework in checking out RAD, Wally, and the way we do things. Our Canadian team in Waterloo, Ontario, welcomed them and demonstrated all of Wally’s functions as well as the RAD software suite.” The company indicated that additional units, upwards of 50 similar Wally installations are possible following this initial deployment.

Wally (named as a Wall Mounted version of SCOT) is a welcome complement to front desk reception, lobby concierge services, and guarding personnel. Wally is capable of performing employee and visitor check-ins and clearances with access controls. Wally monitors the surrounding area through its dual hi-resolution, full-color digital cameras providing a wide 180° field of view.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.