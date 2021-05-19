Workforce Junction and Noyo partner to enhance benefits platform with premium carrier connectivity

PLEASANTON, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workforce Junction, developers of employee benefits technology solution Benefits Junction, today announced a partnership with Noyo, the leading API platform powering the age of connected insurance. Through this partnership, Workforce Junction will integrate Noyo’s API solutions for fast, accurate data exchange into Benefits Junction to activate premium connectivity with leading insurance carriers across the industry.

Benefits technology designed for large businesses often leave small to midsize companies and their benefit advisors unable to optimize benefits enrollment and administration. Workforce Junction is filling that gap by delivering a unique combination of modern technology and exceptional service designed to improve benefits experiences for employers, employees, and advisors. Noyo’s complete infrastructure solution with flexible, carrier-agnostic APIs, round-trip confirmation protocols, and unparalleled auditing capabilities will allow Workforce Junction to further improve insurance experiences for their broker and employer customers.

“Workforce Junction is committed to providing modern, innovative employee benefits technology solutions tailor-made for small and midsize companies,” said Matthew Augustine, CEO of Workforce Junction. “Noyo’s powerful technology seamlessly streamlines our connections to carriers and elevates the exceptional service we provide. We’re excited to partner with Noyo as we continue to build tools and solutions for effective, efficient benefits administration.”

“There has long been an urgent need for benefits solutions and data infrastructure technology that can meet the specific needs of smaller companies,” said Shannon Goggin, CEO and co-founder of Noyo. “By making it possible to integrate data exchange and carrier connections with unmatched speed and reliability, Noyo is unlocking new capabilities for innovators building intelligent insurance experiences at any scale. We’re pleased to collaborate with Workforce Junction as they bring powerful employee benefits experiences to their partners.”

Brokers working with Workforce Junction will benefit immediately from the enhanced carrier connections, with faster transactions and fewer errors. Learn more at workforcejunction.com.

About Noyo

Noyo is the leading API platform powering the age of connected insurance. Founded by leaders in insurtech and API technology, Noyo is the connections gateway that enables modern, intelligent benefits experiences. Noyo’s complete, integrated infrastructure solution connects health insurance carriers, benefits platforms, and a growing ecosystem of innovators through a new industry standard for fast, accurate, and secure real-time data exchange. To learn more about Noyo’s industry-leading platform that helps partners stay nimble and lead the next generation of insurance innovation, visit www.noyo.com.

About Workforce Junction

Informed by two decades of experience as benefit advisors serving large companies with complex needs, Workforce Junction now partners with progressive benefit advisors to deliver high-touch, high-tech benefits administration to small and midsize employers.

Workforce Junction seamlessly integrates their enterprise-grade benefits admin platform with meticulously chosen technology partner solutions. They believe, however, that technology alone is not enough. That’s why Workforce Junction empowers benefit advisors with dedicated teams, and proven service and project management processes, to present employers with a comprehensive suite of solutions. To learn more about how Workforce Junction’s full-service capabilities (beyond technology) can help you grow your business, visit www.workforcejunction.com.