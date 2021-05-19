Geisinger Health Plan Makes Searching for a Provider Easier With Kyruus-HealthSparq Integration

PORTLAND, Ore. & BOSTON & DANVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) has expanded its partnership with HealthSparq, a healthcare guidance and transparency technology company serving health plans, and its parent company, Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, to make it easier for members to find the right care providers. GHP is the first health plan to use HealthSparq’s new Path to Care solution to power its provider directory with richer, more accurate data that helps members better navigate their healthcare choices.

Path to Care enables health plans to leverage enriched provider data from participating health systems on the Kyruus platform to enhance their online provider search experiences. As part of an integrated health system that provides care to more than half a million members and patients in Pennsylvania, GHP’s online provider directory has thousands of monthly visits from people searching for in-network doctors and facilities.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, half of the information in health plan provider directories is inaccurate. However, through HealthSparq’s integration with Kyruus, GHP’s provider directory is not only more accurate, but also includes information not typically made available to members, such as professional statements and languages spoken. Nearly 80% of eligible provider profiles in GHP’s directory (i.e., those within the Kyruus network) have new or corrected data. That includes 8 out of every 10 profiles including board certifications and nearly half adding at least one foreign language.

“We know that choosing a care provider is a personal decision and our members and patients should have all the information they need to make the choice that’s right for them and their unique situation,” said Kurt J. Wrobel, Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) president and executive vice president of insurance operations for Geisinger. “By improving the accuracy of this information and adding other important details like photos, philosophies of care and languages spoken, it makes it easier for our members and patients to find care that meets their needs.”

Mark Menton, HealthSparq’s general manager, believes the improvement in data is going to move the needle for members. “Provider data has long been challenging for health plans to manage, and the new connection between Kyruus’ data platform and HealthSparq’s directories will help create a less fragmented and more trustworthy experience for people,” said Menton.

In addition to the enhanced provider data offering, Path to Care is designed to close care gaps and boost member satisfaction by connecting people to virtual and in-person care through online scheduling and telehealth integration. The scheduling component is another key part of HealthSparq’s integration with Kyruus.

“The impact GHP has achieved underscores the importance of bridging payer-provider access channels and the next frontier it represents in helping people navigate to the right care,” said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. “We are excited to both build on our work with the Geisinger teams and bring this connectivity to additional innovative health systems and plans in the coming months.”

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter healthcare choices by partnering with health plans to share cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals, medical services, and medications. Serving more than 80 million members across the country, we put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, turning consumer research into product innovations, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the healthcare system better than ever before.

Born inside a health plan in Portland, OR, we’ve been growing since our 2012 corporate founding. In 2021, we became part of Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, to pursue a shared vision of connecting people to the right care. Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq.

About Kyruus

Kyruus helps healthcare organizations connect people with the right care across their key access points. The company’s industry-defining provider search and scheduling platform enables leading health systems, hospitals, and medical groups nationwide – spanning more than 300,000 providers – to attract and retain patients with a modern and consistent access experience. Robust provider data management forms the foundation of the platform, helping people find the right providers and care settings for their needs based on rich, system-wide information. To extend its impact on care navigation, Kyruus acquired HealthSparq in 2021 to bridge payer and provider access channels like never before. For more on why A Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.