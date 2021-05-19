U.S. Century Bank Selects NCR to Transform Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, announced today that Doral, Fla.-based U.S. Century Bank selected NCR to elevate the digital banking experience for consumers and businesses.

$1.4 billion-asset U.S. Century Bank is currently undergoing a digital transformation across its institution and recognized the need to modernize its digital banking platform as a critical component of this initiative. The bank selected the NCR Digital Banking DI platform because of its consistent look and feel across consumer and business banking, seamless integration with innovative partners and comprehensive business banking capabilities. This win is another example of how NCR is building apps, software and services to drive front-end digital transformation.

“We’ve experienced a notable increase in digital users over the past several months, highlighting just how important it is to invest in digital banking for both consumers and businesses,” said Andy Collazo, executive vice president and head of bank operations for U.S. Century Bank. “With NCR, we are gaining a digital-first platform that will ensure our customers get an easy, intuitive experience. And, because it’s a single platform, we expect to experience efficiencies on the backend.”

One of the main reasons the bank selected NCR was because of its ability to provide Spanish-language support. Collazo added, “A significant portion of our customer base speaks Spanish as their primary language, and NCR’s Spanish-language support capabilities will make service more seamless and efficient for bankers and customers alike. This will help make sure all our customers feel fully supported in all channels and situations.”

“It’s imperative for banks to deliver a simple and convenient digital banking experience that meets the specific needs of the consumers and businesses within their community,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR. “U.S. Century Bank knows what it takes to serve their customers in a digital-first world and we’re proud to be their partner on that journey.”

About U.S. Century Bank

Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state, with assets exceeding $1 billion. U.S. Century is rated 5-star by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. Through its network of 11 branch locations and its online banking platform, U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank has received awards and accolades from numerous organizations for its philanthropic support and leadership, including the Beacon Council, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and others. For more information or to find a U.S. Century branch near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

