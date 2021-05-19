OpenGate Capital Realizes Portfolio Company in Energi Fenestration Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of Energi Fenestration Solutions (“Energi”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OpenGate Capital acquired Energi through a corporate carve-out from Axiall Corporation in 2016. At that time, the business was a non-core division within Axiall’s Royal Building Products portfolio. Upon acquisition, OpenGate rebranded the business and transformed it into a wholly independent, standalone entity. Today, Energi is a North American manufacturer of rigid and cellular vinyl window and patio door profiles.

Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s founder and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Energi was a classic OpenGate acquisition as a corporate carve-out of a non-core division with operations in two countries. Energi provided an opportunity for OpenGate to work with the CEO, Chris Koscho, and collaborate over the years on driving continuous improvement initiatives and bringing the business to its full potential. We are grateful for Chris’s leadership and the hard work of the employees.”

Mr. Chris Koscho, CEO of Energi, commented, “My journey in leading Energi has been truly rewarding, and I am excited to see the business embark on a new journey. It is a privilege serving the customers of Energi and I am confident the business will continue to flourish.”

The sale of Energi represents the firm’s third full realization in the past 18 months following the previously announced sale of French building products distribution business, Bois & Matériaux, on May 1st, 2021, and Power Partners, Inc on November 25th, 2019.

