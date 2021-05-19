Jobber and Google Partner to Help Home Service Businesses Book New Work with Local Customers

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software for small businesses, today announced an integration with Google’s Local Services Ads that will allow small home service businesses to offer instant booking options to customers in their area. Homeowners searching for services in their area will be able to see pricing and availability of local home service professionals and instantly book new work at any time, day or night.

The integration between Google and Jobber helps address a major pain point for home service providers: reducing the time and effort to book interested customers—and for homeowners: identifying trustworthy, local providers in the area.

“A lot of small business owners are on the road most of the day and can’t respond to new leads quickly, resulting in lost revenue and a bad experience for customers,” said Sam Pillar, co-founder and CEO of Jobber. “By integrating with Google’s Local Services Ads, Jobber users won’t have to worry about bottlenecking the booking process and missing out on high-quality leads. Instead, new jobs can be automatically booked right into their calendars. The integration also makes the booking process easier and more modern for homeowners, so they can book services with confidence.”

By integrating with Google’s Local Services Ads, Jobber customers, including HVAC technicians, residential cleaners, landscapers, and plumbers, can better attract new local customers searching for services in their area. Service providers only pay if a customer books a job through the ad. Homeowners benefit from knowing the service provider has been vetted by Google and is deemed trustworthy.

“As people continue to spend more time at home, we're making it easier to book services directly with home service professionals discovered through Google Search,” said Jon Diorio, Director of Product Management, Local Service Ads. “This booking feature offers extraordinary value for both consumers and contractors and we’re excited to partner with Jobber to make it easier for homeowners to find local home service providers and book them with a tap or click.”

Booking through Google’s Local Services Ads is available to select industries in the U.S.

To learn more about Local Services Ads and instant booking through Jobber, visit: getjobber.com/integrations/google-local-services-ads

ABOUT JOBBER

Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber’s 100,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/.