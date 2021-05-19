SPOT Partners With Desert Vets Racing

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPOT LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) and leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, today announced its partnership with Desert Vets Racing, an off-road racing organization founded by military veterans for veterans and active duty personnel. As part of the partnership, SPOT is providing the organization with goods and services to enable communication and driver safety while off-roading in areas without terrestrial connectivity.

Founded in 2017, Desert Vets Racing (DVR) is a 501 c3 non-profit that provides opportunities for team building, vocational skills, and mental health support access through the sport of racing. The organization maintains an open invite to any veteran or active-duty personnel, additionally covering the cost of travel and lodging for race participants.

“The partnership with Desert Vets Racing is a great fit for SPOT as we are able to provide reliable communication and connectivity,” said Dave Kagan, CEO of Globalstar, Inc. “The organization has a great mission and SPOT is proud to help keep these impressive individuals safe while they are doing something to help better their lives while having a lot of fun.”

"Our team members race in some of the most demanding and desolate terrain in the world and having SPOT as a sponsor partner ensures we can provide the safest racing experience possible," said Adam Carr, Chief Operations Officer of Desert Vets Racing. "Military service engrains the need of having redundant communications options and SPOT fills and exceeds that need!"

Designed to provide satellite powered connectivity for adventure enthusiasts the SPOT family of products include:

SPOT X with Bluetooth – Message friends and family, track and access S.O.S. search and rescue in the event of an emergency.

– Message friends and family, track and access S.O.S. search and rescue in the event of an emergency. SPOT Gen4 – With a sleek new look, the Gen4 provides a critical, life-saving line of communication with an S.O.S option. Additional, check-in functionality, tracking and custom messaging allow users the ability to stay connected.

– With a sleek new look, the Gen4 provides a critical, life-saving line of communication with an S.O.S option. Additional, check-in functionality, tracking and custom messaging allow users the ability to stay connected. SPOT Trace – Offers advanced tracking for anything. Mapping in real-time allows users the ability to see when an asset is moved or moving, utilizing satellite technology to communicate from remote locations.

To date, nearly 7,500 rescues have been attributed to SPOT technology, with many occurring in the motor vehicle category. With more and more individuals seeking socially distant and safe recreational activity, the need for a life saving device like SPOT is essential.

For more information, including a complete list of retailers carrying SPOT products, visit FindMeSpot.com. Special commercial pricing and services are also offered through SPOT Business Solutions.

About SPOT:

SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices for recreational and business use. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar satellite network to transmit and receive text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by allowing customers to remain in contact with family, friends and co-workers, completely independent of cellular coverage and has helped initiate over 7,500 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. SPOT Connect is a trademark of Spot LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Desert Vets Racing:

OFF-ROAD RACING FOR VETERANS BY VETERANS - Providing a unique approach to helping our US Military Veterans of all generations through off-road racing.

OUR MISSION

Desert Vets Racing (DVR) is determined to provide immediate team building, vocational skills, and mental health support access through the sport of racing to US military veterans and active-duty personnel - in order to facilitate healthy transitions into civilian life and lower the risk of suicide and substance abuse dependencies.

OUR VISION

We believe that the growth of locally oriented grassroots activities that involve a combination of technical skills, adrenaline, team effort, and business/marketing skills will ultimately provide a missing piece to the “veteran puzzle” in minimizing the mental health and substance-related struggles we see today.

For more information about Desert Vets Racing, please visit desertvetsracing.org.