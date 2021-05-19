ecobee Announces New Smart Thermostat Integration with Alarm.com-Based Security and Smart Home Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ecobee, the inventor of the smart Wi-Fi thermostat and a leader in smart home technology, today announced a partnership with Alarm.com, a leader in cloud-based security and monitoring with over 6 million customers. Alarm.com’s professional dealers and installers can now integrate ecobee thermostats into Alarm.com-based security and smart home solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly control their ecobee smart thermostats in apps powered by Alarm.com.

ecobee currently offers a number of ENERGY STAR-certified thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products, all designed with comfort, security, and conservation in mind. By partnering with Alarm.com, customers now have more choice with how they can control their smart thermostat from home or away.

“We’re excited to be able to deliver improved convenience and energy savings to customers in partnership with Alarm.com,” said Greg Fyke, ecobee Vice President of Product. “Our smart thermostats save up to 26% on heating and cooling costs making them not only a great choice for your wallet, but also a way to help create a more sustainable world.”

ecobee has a long-standing partnership with EnergyHub, an Alarm.com subsidiary, within the North American energy sector. Since 2015, the two companies have partnered on more than 40 programs that deliver grid management services to utilities and wholesale market operators. With this new Alarm.com partnership, ecobee and EnergyHub continue to deepen their commitment to energy efficiency, while also delivering comfort and security to more homeowners.

About ecobee

Founded in 2007, ecobee’s mission is to improve everyday life while creating a more sustainable world. After launching the world’s first smart thermostat, ecobee has helped customers across North America save more than 17.6 TWh of energy. Today, ecobee continues to innovate with smart home solutions that solve everyday problems for customers with comfort, security, and conservation in mind with products like the ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control, ecobee SmartSensors for doors and windows and Haven smart monitoring solution. For more information, visit ecobee.com.