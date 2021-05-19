Exabeam and Pcysys Partner to Arm Customers Against Latest Advanced Attack Techniques

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSAC 2021 - Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, and Pcysys, the leader in Automated Security Testing, today announced a partnership to enable global organizations to defend against the latest incoming, live and ever-changing advanced attack techniques. The partnership also helps build ‘purple team’ security methodologies and simulation exercises into SOC workflows and improves cross-team communications.

“Working with Pcysys, we leverage vast research on the latest advanced attack techniques to develop and release new detections that customers can use to continuously outsmart the odds,” said Adam Geller, chief product officer, Exabeam. “The joint technologies enable successful security outcomes through a proactive prescriptive approach that represents a great win for the industry. Together, we ensure that professionals on the front lines defending their organizations are far ahead of today’s sophisticated adversaries.”

“By bringing the technologies of Pcysys and Exabeam together, we can rapidly accelerate organizations’ ability to respond with accuracy to the changing threat landscape,'' commented Ran Tamir, chief product officer, Pcysys. “And by continuously assessing potential threat impact together with response and mitigation processes, SOC and SecOps teams can drastically improve their levels of preparedness.”

The Exabeam and Pcysys partnership offers customers the ability to take a proactive approach to security. Automated pen tests allow organizations to identify and remediate gaps in their overall detection capabilities. The partnership further standardizes collection, detection, investigation and response workflows through automation, meaning organizations can frequently and constantly validate their own Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) capabilities. In addition, it helps organizations increase security coverage for various Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) by continuously supplying new content based on real-world attack scenarios.

While 92% of organizations conduct red team and blue team exercises, traditional approaches are manual and cumbersome, leaving many organizations unable to reliably and consistently test their downstream investigation and response processes. As a result, security engineers frequently struggle to ensure their tools can keep up with detecting the latest emerging and advanced threats. The Exabeam and Pcysys partnership also ensures purple teams across industries and organizations are sharing the precise information needed between red and blue teams to consistently fortify cybersecurity defense.

The first security content package which includes new detection rules and models is currently available to all customers for immediate download on the Exabeam Community.

To visit the Exabeam RSA 2021 booth or schedule a demo, go to the Exabeam at RSA web page. To demo the Pcysys PenTera platform, go to the Pcysys website.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the agentless, automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. The platform is run remotely on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. We are reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. The Exabeam Security Management platform is a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. It is designed and built to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives, and make security success the norm. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.

