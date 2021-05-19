weBoost Named Official Cell Signal Booster Partner of Subaru Motorsports USA

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--weBoost, the industry leader in cellular signal amplifier technology, today announced it has been named the official cell signal booster partner of Subaru Motorsports USA. As part of its support of Subaru Motorsports USA, weBoost will provide cellular signal boosters for Subaru Motorsports USA’s vehicles in all American Rally Association (ARA) rallies and marketing events across the United States.

In rally racing, some of the most skilled drivers in the world race through the forest on dirt, snow, gravel and tarmac-covered roads, tackling intense obstacles at incredible speeds and often with nothing but the event organizer’s stage notes to prepare them for what’s ahead in the course. In order to compete at their best, Subaru Motorsports USA needs to be able to effectively communicate with their drivers so they know which turn, jump, crest or hazard is coming up next. In addition, the team needs to be able to connect with colleagues in other locations and share real-time updates with fans via social media. At many USA rally locations, poor cellular connectivity makes this nearly impossible. Proven to provide solid cellular connectivity in vehicles including cars, trucks and RVs, weBoost cellular signal boosters are the perfect solution.

“Before weBoost, poor cell signal at the tracks was not only impacting the quality of our general communications, but also creating potential safety issues by preventing us from being in contact with our cars at all times,” said Dan Anctil, Team Manager at Subaru Motorsports USA. “Since installing weBoost’s solution in our vehicles, we’ve been blown away by the difference it’s made. Where before we couldn’t even place a call, we’re now able to stay in constant contact throughout the races, allowing us to operate at peak performance and providing peace of mind that our drivers are safe should they need to call for help.”

weBoost has installed several flagship weBoost products across Subaru Motorsports USA’s fleet of race and support vehicles, including the weBoost Drive Reach, Drive Reach Fleet, Drive Reach OTR, and Destination RV. Compatible with all mobile devices and wireless carriers in North America, the boosters will allow the team to enjoy optimal call quality, fewer dead zones, uninterrupted texts and faster data streaming.

“When Subaru Motorsports USA approached us about their connectivity issues, we knew our weBoost cellular signal boosters were the answer; our solutions keep people connected,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. “Thanks to weBoost, drivers and their base teams are able to stay in touch in real time to convey critical information, and fans can have seamless access to the play-by-plays that keep them at the edge of their seats. It is an honor to play such a pivotal role in helping Subaru Motorsports USA cross the finish line.”

“In the fast-paced world of rallying, delayed updates due to poor cell signal can lead to fans being completely out of the loop,” said Bill Stokes, Motorsports Manager at Subaru of America. “weBoost has made a night and day difference in our communications with fans, enabling us to provide real-time social media updates through stage times, standings, videos and more. There are no better fans than Subaru fans, so we are thrilled to be able to reliably provide them the real-time coverage they deserve.”

To learn more, visit Wilson Electronics at WilsonElectronics.com and Subaru Motorsports USA at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

About Wilson Electronics, LLC

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices, significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.wilsonelectronics.com.

About Subaru Motorsports USA

Subaru Motorsports USA is managed by Vermont SportsCar and proudly supported by Subaru of America, Inc., MOTUL, Yokohama Tires, DirtFish Rally School, KÜHL, RECARO and weBoost. Follow the team online at www.subaru.com/motorsports.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company’s vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.