Step Up to the Plate! Elite Academy Hosts Grand Opening of Houston’s Newest State-of-the-Art Youth Baseball Facility

Elite Academy, a new indoor youth baseball training facility located in West Houston, held its grand opening event to celebrate the city's newest spot for premier youth baseball. The facility is dedicated to Jimmie Lee Solomon, an iconic Houstonian, former Major League Baseball executive and attorney, who passed away in October of 2020. Mayor Sylvester Turner, a close friend of Solomon, spoke at the event where the honoree's family was in attendance.

“I sincerely thank Taseer Badar and ZT Corporate for their outstanding work in the community,” said Mayor Turner. “Elite Academy is a first-class training facility. I am grateful they dedicated the indoor baseball facility in memory of Jimmie Lee Solomon. Throughout his life, Jimmie Lee was a loving family man, loyal friend, accomplished attorney, businessman, and MLB executive. During his time at MLB, he helped develop the Civil Rights games and the Urban Youth Academy. His passion for baseball, and his pursuit of growing the sport among young people, especially in minority communities, will remain his legacy.”

The 14,000 square-foot space is the new home of ZT Baseball, a 501(c)(3) select baseball organization, marking the next step in the program’s rapid expansion that includes more than 150 teams across five states.

“We believe this new space takes ZT Baseball to the top-level of youth baseball,” said Taseer Badar, CEO of ZT Corporate and Founder of ZT Baseball. “Our organization wants every child to have access to the latest training and equipment despite their economic status, something Mr. Solomon passionately believed in, which is why our program is designed to give athletic opportunities to players and their families regardless of income.”

Located at 4545 Brittmoore Road, the space offers the ultimate place for young players to train, including eight 60-foot batting cages, quality turf and netting. Players will be able to utilize latest technology, such as HitTrax and Win Reality, to grow and hone their skills.

“I’m honored to play a role in building a sports community in Houston that helps aspiring baseball players realize their full potential,” said Steve Medina, Director of Operations at Elite Academy. “This facility offers everyone a chance to learn and develop, even if they are not a member of ZT Baseball.”

Trainees will have access to high-level instruction from coaches, including current and former professional athletes. Amongst the names is JC Correa, Astros minor-leaguer and younger brother of Carlos Correa. Former Olympian Heidi Johnson, who was also a strength and agility coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and her husband, a former major leaguer for the New York Yankees, will run their program “The Metal Chapter” at the facility. Private lessons available upon request.

“It does not matter whether an athlete wants to pursue a career beyond youth baseball or simply be more involved with the game they love – the Elite Academy provides a space for all players to thrive,” said Victor Nava, ZT Baseball Houston Director and Executive VP of Baseball Operations.

“Our dedicated staff will truly invest in each player, ensuring they learn the game the right way, while each parent can watch their child develop into talented baseball players with a love for the game,” said Mohsin Malik, President of ZT Baseball.

Operational hours of Elite Academy are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

About ZT Baseball

ZT Baseball is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that provides opportunities and exposure for players, while competing at the highest level, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and honesty. The organization focuses on developing athletes, great instruction, and college placement all while being an affordable and economical option for players and their families. Currently, the organization has more than 150 teams in Texas, California, Arizona, Louisiana and Nevada. For more information, email info@ztbaseball.com.