Women in Electronics Announces Orbweaver Sponsorship

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women in Electronics, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expanding the opportunities for women in the electronics industry, announced today their sponsorship with Orbweaver, a leading specialist in supply chain automation and data integration solutions for the electronic components industry.

“Orbweaver believes that Women in Electronics is a catalyst in the electronics industry that is arming women with tools, information, and support that will ultimately result in an increase of women in senior leadership positions; thereby strengthening the fabric and resiliency of this vital industry,” stated Claire Williams, Vice President, Engagement Management for Orbweaver.

“The addition of Orbweaver to the WE sponsorship family marks an exciting moment in our history. As a software company providing cutting-edge API solutions across the supply chain, Orbweaver is bringing an essential service to the industry. Our partnership helps broaden the message of gender parity beyond the traditional channel, and that’s critical because all organizations benefit when we empower women to rise,” said Founder and President of Women in Electronics, Jackie Mattox.

Women in Electronics offers gratitude to Sponsors: Amphenol, Avnet/Newark, AVX, Cornell Dubilier, Digi-Key, KEMET, Littelfuse, Octopart, Orbweaver, TE Connectivity and TTI Family of Companies.

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics was founded in 2017 by a group of women professionals as a way to form a sense of community, develop together, and unite with their male colleagues in an effort to expand the opportunities for women in the electronics industry. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, WE is focused on advancing women through four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop and celebrate. With regional chapters in the US and Europe, and a vision to bring our program to a global community, Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com/.

About Orbweaver

Orbweaver is a data integration and supply chain automation company based in Bethlehem, PA. The company moves roughly one million pieces of information per second for its customers, and is a trusted provider to many of the largest global manufacturers and distributors. Orbweaver has led the charge in supply chain integration and automation in the electronic industry since 2012. For more information visit www.orbweaver.com.