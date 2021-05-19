Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Online Surpasses 100 Classic Games With New Batch of Classic Titles!

Get ready for a high intensity, superhuman game of baseball when Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 arrives on May 26 to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Originally available on the Super Famicom system in Japan, Magical Drop2 is a puzzle game arriving on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library on May 26! Enjoy four playable modes, including a story mode with 10 characters to play. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leap to the rescue with these radically retro pair of cave-dudes on May 26 as Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) joins the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leap to the rescue with these radically retro pair of cave-dudes on May 26 as Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) joins the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library! (Graphic: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On May 26, the Nintendo Switch Online service passes a milestone. Five additional titles are being added, which will bring the number of classic games available to all Nintendo Switch Online members to a grand total of 104!

This month, get ready to deploy some dino demolition with the addition of Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)! Take a trip to gaming pre-history with these radically retro pair of cavemen ninjas from the Stone Age. Or you can create some effortlessly cool combo chains in Magical Drop2. Change over to Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 to complete a blistering baseball pennant race, or maybe try chasing down an evil witch in Spanky’s™ Quest. Top it all off by riding a giant frog in Ninja JaJaMaru-kun for an offbeat odyssey through these action-packed adventures from the archives.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership grants instant access to large libraries of Super NES™ and NES™ games, jampacked with beloved titles from the classic era of gaming, as well as notable cult favorites and Japanese games previously unreleased in the U.S. Take a tour through a living museum of gaming history on Nintendo platforms featuring adventures like The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™, Donkey Kong Country™ and Super Mario Bros.™ 3, which can all be played anytime, anywhere.

Read on for additional details about the games arriving this month:

Super NES

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) – Can cave-dudes Joe and Mac rescue the lost cave-dudettes? In this action game from 1991, life was pretty cool for Joe and Mac until a bunch of Neanderthal nerds crashed their village. The dudes will have to leap to the rescue and jump, dash and use roll attacks to get past the stone-age obstacles in their way. Just make sure to pick the best weapon for the situation, and the boys are sure to make it through!

Magical Drop2 – This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom™ system in 1996, but it never saw an English release. But even if you've never played, the rules are simple to learn. Catch and throw the drops that descend from overhead. Create vertical lines of three drops of the same color to clear all the connected drops. Enjoy four playable modes, including a mode that assigns you a rank when the game ends, as well as a story mode with 10 characters to play!

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 – Get ready for high intensity, superhuman baseball spectacles! Use Ultra Plays like Phantom Ball, which will make the ball vanish mid-pitch, or Meteor Hit, which will knock out fielders who make contact with the ball before it bounces. With multiplayer options, a grand total of 18 baseball teams and the ability to create your own original team, this is the wacky baseball simulation dreams are made of!

Spanky’s Quest – Spanky was on his way to a picnic when the witch Morticia began dropping bricks from the sky. Trapped, with six towers now built across the land, Spanky must clear each before the witch’s evil pet crow catches him. He’ll have to use his magic ball to stun enemies, bounce it off his head to power it up and pop it to attack – and try on some hats along the way.

NES

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun – Take on the role of a ninja and rescue the captured Princess Sakura in this action-packed game, originally released only in Japan. JaJaMaru must use his throwing stars to defeat lurking monsters. Keep an eye out for the ultimate power-up – a ride on Gamapa-kun, the giant frog!

A Nintendo Switch Online membership also grants you entry to the battle royale game PAC-MAN™ 99. After four decades of iconic gaming memories, PAC-MAN is back in the maze, ready to hunt down those ever-elusive ghosts. But this time, you’ll be competing against 98 fellow players to emerge as the last PAC-MAN standing. Featuring eight different selectable strategies to deploy on the fly, and the tantalizing promise of mounting a huge comeback when you eat a Ghost Train, PAC-MAN 99 delivers a blast from the past with modern thrills.

The paid online service Nintendo Switch Online is a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Pokémon™ Sword, Pokémon™ Shield, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, Tetris 99® and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, and to learn about a free seven-day trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

Animal Crossing: New Horizons © 2020 Nintendo.

Donkey Kong Country ©1994 Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past ©1991-1992 Nintendo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe © 2017 Nintendo.

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun © CITY CONNECTION CO., LTD.

PAC-MAN™ 99 ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Pokémon Sword © 2019 Pokémon. © 1995 - 2019 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon Shield © 2019 Pokémon. © 1995 - 2019 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

Spanky’s™ Quest © 1992 Natsume Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 © CULTURE BRAIN EXCEL.

Magical Drop2 © G-MODE Corporation / DATA EAST.

Caveman Ninja © G-MODE Corporation / DATA EAST.

Super Mario Bros. 3 © 1988 Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate © 2018 Nintendo Original Game: © Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Tetris 99 Tetris ® & © 1985~2021 Tetris Holding. Tetris logos, Tetris theme song and Tetriminos are trademarks of Tetris Holding. The Tetris trade dress is owned by Tetris Holding. Licensed to The Tetris Company. Tetris Game Design by Alexey Pajitnov. Tetris Logo Design by Roger Dean. All Rights Reserved. Sub-licensed to Nintendo. Certain new content developed by Nintendo, and any characters, sounds and video games originally owned by Nintendo: © 2019 Nintendo. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo. © 2021 Nintendo.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.