Phison and Cigent Partnership Sets New Standard in Cybersecurity with Self-Defending Flash Storage Drives

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299), a global leader in NAND flash controllers and a complete line of storage solutions, and Cigent® Technology, Inc., the leader in embedded cybersecurity technology, today unveiled design details behind the partnership that has delivered the industry’s first and only line of self-defending storage devices with cybersecurity built into the firmware itself to protect against ransomware, data theft and malicious insider theft.

Phison’s innovative and robust NAND flash solutions support a broad range of applications including embedded, consumer, enterprise and automotive. The Phison Crypto-SSD™ is a line of TCG enabled Self-Encrypting Drives that are designed to pass FIPS 140-3 Level 2 certification. Phison is committed to data security which helps to protect business and government users against loss or theft. Phison’s collaboration with Cigent expands the E12DC Crypto-SSD security architecture to add additional compute capabilities, attack detectors and sensors directly on the drive. Together with Cigent, Phison has created a product that raises the bar of data security to a whole new level.

Cigent Secure SSD™ drives, originally developed for U.S. government and military use, are the world’s first commercially available cyber-secure SSDs. Cigent’s K2 and Denali Secure SSDs integrate multi-patented firmware-based cyber security features into Phison’s PCIe NVMe controller firmware. This firmware integration places active protection as close to the data as possible - inside the storage device and beneath the software, BIOS, and the operating system layers. Cigent Secure SSDs detect and repel ransomware attacks, automatically encrypt and hide sensitive files when a threat is detected and include “safe rooms” that makes data fully invisible to any attacker.

"As the world’s first and only self-defending solid-state storage devices, the Cigent Secure SSD family is a true breakthrough that challenges conventional thinking about data security," said Michael Wu, President and GM of Phison Electronics US. "Combining Cigent’s pioneering development of software and firmware-based security solutions with Phison’s leading expertise in providing highly customized secure SSD platforms ensures end-users can trust that their data remains fully available and free from the effects of ransomware or other malicious intrusions."

“The Cigent Secure SSD product family was developed by Cigent’s team of experts in data recovery and cybersecurity working in close cooperation with the cutting-edge storage experts at Phison. This combined team developed holistic data protection solutions with security built-in, making it virtually impossible for critical data and applications to be accessed from unauthorized sources,” said Greg Scasny, CTO of Cigent. “Software-only security is often easily bypassed, but our multi-patented, multi-layered self-defending storage is able to make critical data completely inaccessible and literally invisible to adversaries, giving customers peace of mind that their sensitive data and digital assets are safely stored and protected.”

Denali and K2 combine embedded firmware features such as ransomware detection and response working in conjunction with Cigent’s D³E® for Windows®-based agent to protect data at all times. D³E adds a layer of seamless Zero Trust multi-factor authentication to any file, protecting data from any threat.

When Phison’s E12DC Crypto-SSD is paired with paired D³E, the collaborative cybersecurity solution relies on machine learning, deception detection, and a family of threat sensors to identify security anomalies and actively respond with integrated data defense for industry-leading protection. Data can be stored in threat-aware safe rooms that cease to exist from the operating system’s point of view during an attempt to ransom or steal data. Cigent’s innovative Dual Mode feature allows for private/secure and non-private storage partitions that are independent and invisible to one another and adversaries.

Cigent’s K2 Secure SSD and D³E software are both available now. The Denali Secure SSD with added machine learning-based data protection will be available in Summer 2021. Drives can be installed as primary internal Windows PC storage, as secondary internal storage (such as in a desktop tower), or as external USB-connected media.

About Phison: Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller integrated circuits and storage solutions for the consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. Phison provides various services from controller ASIC and firmware design, system integration, IP licensing, and total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD, and USB interfaces. Phison is an active member of industry associations, including the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA, and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe, and IEEE-SA.

About Cigent: Cigent is an In-Q-Tel-backed cybersecurity company founded by data recovery, storage, and cyber threat experts that protect businesses and individuals against any threat vector, even after a security breach. Cigent Data Defense solves more than three decades of failure by the cybersecurity industry to prevent ransomware, data theft, and insider theft by placing protection as close to the data as possible - inside the firmware of storage devices - and adds Zero Trust multi-factor authentication that protects data at the endpoint, on the network, in the cloud, or when shared with trusted users. Cigent Data Defense is comprised of Cigent’s D³E Windows-based software solution and Cigent’s self-defending Secure Solid-State Drives (SSDs). For more information, please visit https://www.cigent.com/.

Cigent, Secure SSD, D³E, and Dynamic Data Defense Engine are registered trademarks of Cigent Technology, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. Phison is a registered trademark of Phison Electronics Corp. in the United States, Taiwan, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. The Cigent products mentioned in this release may be covered by one or more patents, including at least U.S. Patent Nos. 10437983, 10521611, 10282117, and 10095431 with additional patents pending in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Israel, and other jurisdictions.