joimax® enters the Vietnamese market, partners with Trang Thi Medical Company Limited  

KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--German-based joimax®, the market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, and distributor, Trang Thi Medical Company Limited, are pleased to announce their partnership to bring joimax® to the southern provinces of Vietnam, including Da Nang market.

Endoscopic spine surgery has been steadily growing in popularity since the late 1990’s, with exponential growth in the technique in the past ten years. An early player, joimax® has been an innovator in endoscopic spine surgery since 2001. Their long-term partnership with Trang Thi will allow both companies to provide broader surgical choices for patients considering spinal surgery.

“We are looking forward to working with a partner as strong as Trang Thi,” says joimax® Founder and CEO Wolfgang Ries. “They have the necessary personnel, expertise, and corresponding specialization necessary for us to penetrate this market”.

“We’re very pleased to collaborate with joimax®,” comments Trang Thi Medical Company Limited Director Dieu Linh Nguyen. “Endoscopic spine surgery is a technique that enables patients to have access to truly minimally invasive surgical procedures of the spine.”

For joimax®, this partnership not only strengthens sales activities in Vietnam, but also signifies another important venture in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Trang Thi Medical Company Limited

Trang Thi Medical Company Limited is among one of the key players in the Vietnam market, providing complete solutions for neuro and spine surgery. During the nine years of operation, Trang Thi has cooperated with many well-known manufacturers, transferring advanced and innovative technology to hospitals and healthcare centers. With the mission of community health, Trang Thi always strives to make a real difference to people's lives.

About joimax®

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax® is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS® (transforaminal), iLESSYS® (interlaminar) and CESSYS® (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE® for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF® and Percusys® for minimally-invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax® technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g. the intervertebral foramen, the so-called “Kambin triangle”.