Grid Dynamics Helps American Eagle Outfitters To Reimagine Customer Loyalty with Cutting Edge Omnichannel Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”) has partnered with American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) (“American Eagle”) to collaboratively design and implement a new generation omnichannel loyalty platform for the retailer.

As a leading global specialty retailer, American Eagle has always recognized the importance of customer loyalty. By building a powerful loyalty platform, the retailer was able to improve the customer experience, boost speed to market for new marketing campaigns and promotions by 20 times, and free up annual license fees to power differentiating innovation and growth.

Ljubomir Cvetkovic, VP of Engineering at American Eagle Outfitters, explained: “Our long standing relationship with Grid Dynamics gave us confidence that together we could execute this major transformation and achieve the results we were looking for. We eliminated our dependency on third-party products and set up platform and engineering best practices that would allow us to scale and continuously improve the customer experience.”

The new loyalty platform led to a better experience and greater satisfaction for customers and internal teams including marketing managers and customer support agents. It marked another milestone in the digital transformation of American Eagle, improving enterprise agility, bolstering competitive advantage, and opening up pathways for further innovation and growth.

Leonard Livschitz, Chief Executive Office at Grid Dynamics, added: “Successful delivery of American Eagle’s loyalty platform is a true testament to our long-term partnership and ability to create differentiated customer experiences. Grid Dynamics helped the company achieve another milestone in the digital transformation journey that will power long-term growth, greater customer satisfaction, higher merchandising productivity, and better operational efficiency. Together, we delivered a new and innovative loyalty program without disrupting the effective parts of the existing ecosystem that American Eagle had built up over many years.”

For more information about AEO’s new Customer Loyalty Platform, refer to this case study. For more information on partnering with Grid Dynamics for your digital transformation initiatives, contact us at www.griddynamics.com/contact.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US and Western, Central, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

