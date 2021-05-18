Resilience Receives USD $164 Million Investment from the Government of Canada to Modernize and Expand Its Ontario Biomanufacturing Site, Improving Pandemic Preparedness

The Government of Canada is investing CAD 199.2 million ($163.8 million) in Ontario-based Resilience Biotechnologies Inc., a Canadian subsidiary of National Resilience Inc., to modernize and expand. The funds will help increase the facility's manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics, including novel technologies such as mRNA that are being used to fight COVID-19. The expansion will build on RBI’s existing strengths as an important biomanufacturing organization in Canada, maintaining 295 existing jobs and create 205 new full-time positions at the Mississauga facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a company building the world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, announced that the Government of Canada will invest CAD 199.2 million ($163.8 million), through the Strategic Innovation Fund, in the company’s Ontario-based subsidiary Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. (RBI) to modernize and expand production capacity.

This project will help increase manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics, including novel technologies such as mRNA that are now being used to fight COVID-19. The expansion will build on RBI’s existing strengths as an important biomanufacturing organization in Canada, maintaining 295 existing jobs and create 205 new full-time positions at the Mississauga facility.

“Resilience was founded during the pandemic to build a better system for manufacturing complex medicines to fight deadly diseases,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “This partnership with the Government of Canada will help prepare Canada for future pandemics and strengthen the country’s biopharmaceutical ecosystem.”

“The Government of Canada’s top priority is to protect the health and safety of Canadians. Today’s contribution to Resilience Biotechnologies Inc. is another important step to support Canada’s leadership in the life sciences sector and to build future pandemic preparedness. These investments are also creating well-paying jobs and helping to grow Canada’s life sciences ecosystem as an engine for our economic recovery.” – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

RBI, located in Mississauga, is a 136,000 sq ft (12,800 m2) biomanufacturing facility that currently provides process and analytical development, scale up, drug substance and drug product / fill finish manufacturing for a variety of medicines.

About Resilience

Resilience (National Resilience, Inc.) is a first-of-its-kind manufacturing and technology company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines and protecting biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption. Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the medicines of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. Resilience offers the highest quality and regulatory capabilities, and flexible and adaptive facilities to serve partners of all sizes. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience frees partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives.

For more information, visit www.Resilience.com.