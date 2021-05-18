Alchimie Partners With Struum, a Game Changing Streaming Service, Designed to Simplify Discovery and Sampling From Across the Global Streaming Landscape Through First-of-its-kind Credit-based System

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI):

Alchimie US, the OTT service provider announces an exciting new partnership with Struum, the much-anticipated, Michael Eisner and Tornante Company backed, innovative new streaming service. Struum’s credit-based US platform launches its service today with thirteen of Alchimie’s popular themed SVOD channels, introducing them to a US wide audience. The new partnership is Alchimie’s debut US distribution deal since the company’s state-side launch in Feb 2021.

Alchimie’s themed channels are designed to appeal to interested communities. Each channel offers content that dives beneath the surface of a topic, giving audiences a depth of knowledge and different perspectives through a playlist of premium content from professional producers. The thirteen Alchimie channels debuting on Struum include homes and gardens lifestyle channel Inside Outside; Species with a library of exceptional wildlife content; Krime with programmes looking at all aspects of criminal cases and behaviour; Humanity.tv which features documentaries exploring geopolitics; Food Feast with a menu of delicious programming from around the world; Eureca’s playlist of content puts the fun back into science; and Xtrem and Fighting Force are exhilarating sports and combat sports channels. Other Alchimie channels Open Season, Motorland, Historic, and Doccomotv will also be available.

The pioneering streamer Struum, which will debut an early preview later this month on the iOS App Store, web and Chromecast, allows subscribers a number of tokens per month to be ‘spent’ on pieces of partner content available on the platform, including programmes on Alchimie channels. The innovative credit-based approach provides audiences with an easy to navigate interface, which runs across a number of subscription platforms, facilitating content discovery and allowing access to the programmes that viewers really want to see.

“Alchimie is delighted to introduce our themed channels to US audiences via Struum’s exciting new service. Struum is a brilliant, easy to use platform, enabling audiences throughout the US to discover and access fantastic shows from internationally renowned producers on Alchimie’s themed SVOD channels.” Said Anthony Brown, CEO Alchimie US.

Struum is the brainchild of founders Lauren DeVillier, former Head of Product for Discovery Ventures and head of Digital for Disney Channels, Eugene Liew, former Vice President of Product and Technology at Disney+, Paul Pastor, former Executive Vice President of Strategy, Revenue and Operations at Discovery Networks and Thomas Wadsworth, former lead Advanced Product Development for Walt Disney Imagineering. In addition to Eisner, the company has brought on an all-star roster of top tier entertainment and technology executives to its advisory board and executive team, including Nancy Tellem, former President of CBS Entertainment and Xbox Entertainment, Ben Pyne, former President of Disney/ABC Television Distribution, and Donald Hicks, VP Trust Policy and Partnerships at Airbnb.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 95 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 65,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Unbeaten, Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Télé Star, Army Stories, Grand Air, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, etc.), which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

About Struum:

Struum is a groundbreaking platform that lets viewers access 1000s of shows and movies from over 50+ services with 1 monthly subscription. Struum simplifies streaming by providing viewers access to many of their favorite brands where they can search, seamlessly discover and redeem new content across services using credits. Struum offers a wide variety of programming including renowned documentaries, indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+ and multicultural programming, as well as other beloved TV shows and movies.

For more information, visit www.struum.com

Twitter: @onstruum - Instagram: @onstruum

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onstruum/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/onstruum