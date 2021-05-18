Univision- the No. 1 Network Among U.S. Hispanics- Reveals 2021-22 Content Slate Showcasing Live News, Entertainment, and Sports, Building on its Continued Transformation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision Communications Inc., the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S., today announced its 2021-2022 programming lineup ahead of the Company’s “Grow With Us” themed Upfront presentation to advertisers this afternoon. Developed on a proven programming strategy that has made Univision No. 1 on Spanish-language television for 29 consecutive seasons and with digital properties growing faster than any other broadcaster, the new slate includes even more of what its audience loves - big, live tentpole events, entertainment, trusted news, and the best soccer from around the world - across more platforms.

Univision, the most-trusted network in media, expanded its portfolio earlier this year with the launch of PrendeTV, the only streaming service created exclusively for the U.S. Hispanic audience featuring free, premium 100% Spanish-language programming. PrendeTV is home to the widest selection of the most popular Spanish-language, binge-worthy programming available to viewers in the U.S. and features 50 streaming channels and more than 30,000 hours of content from world-class movies and entertainment studio partners, to premier programming from Univision and Televisa’s robust content libraries exclusive to the service. PrendeTV has 1 million active users spending two hours a week, on the average, streaming and is on pace for 5 million users by year-end.

The unrivaled touchpoints in-language and in-culture have forged an unmatched connection to a consumer population that today represents nearly 20 percent of the total U.S. population, and is projected to make up 54 percent of total U.S. population growth between 2021 and 2026. It is a population growing in influence and is driving consumer spending in all key categories, including Auto, Health, Insurance, Retail, and Technology. In fact, the U.S. Latino GDP is $2.6 trillion, larger than Italy, Brazil or South Korea, and is the third fastest growing GDP in the world.*

“ Univision is the gateway to U.S. Hispanics and represents an untapped opportunity for brands to deliver current and future growth,” said Donna Speciale, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing, Univision. “ According to Nielsen, brands not active in Spanish-language are leaving an incredible 39 percent of ad spend return on the table and are missing out on a key opportunity to speak to the consumers that are the main growth driver in these major categories. Nobody understands this audience like Univision. We have the research, data, and insights to help brands engage in-culture and in-language, and are committed to developing new solutions to optimize performance across our portfolio for our partners.”

To assist brands in developing campaigns to authentically reach the Hispanic consumer, Univision is launching its first Brand Studio. Created from the ground up, the Brand Studio will combine the best in original brand journalism with industry-leading insights to deliver powerful storytelling across the Univision portfolio and social media. Additionally, Univision is leading the way and building the industry’s first Hispanic audience data graph, to optimize client campaigns and help solve for underrepresentation of Hispanic consumers in the advanced data sets increasingly used across the industry. Univision will leverage the audience data graph to accelerate Univision’s advanced solutions across the board. It will help power new addressable TV beta offerings with Vizio, Dish, and others; strengthen Univision’s audience targeting capabilities; and deliver a cross-platform offering that seamlessly connects brands to targeted consumers across the Univision ecosystem. These new capabilities will begin rolling out in Q4 2021.

Content will take center stage this afternoon, as Univision senior leadership showcases the Company’s 2021-2022 programming slate featuring more than 2500 hours of original content across its Univision and UniMás broadcast networks. Committed to delivering the best scripted and unscripted content, tentpoles, news and sports events across its platforms, the new slate will build on the network’s momentum as the No. 1 Spanish-language network on television, outperforming Telemundo by double-digit margins in primetime among Total Viewers 2+ (+30% advantage), Adults 18-49 (+28% advantage) and Adults 18-34 (+36% advantage), and continue to drive engagement across social.

“ It is an exciting time at Univision and I am proud to help chart the course of our transformation that will take this iconic media company to new heights,” said Luis Silberwasser, president of Univision Television Networks Group, Univision. “ We are focused on bringing Hispanics together by delivering programming that promotes live viewership and ignites passion for community, family and culture. It is why we are adding more tentpole events, more sports programming, and expanding our news hours. Nothing energizes our audience more than live entertainment and when combined with a proven weekday primetime lineup filled with the best scripted novelas and series from around the world, we are authentically serving U.S. Hispanics with the content they love.”

At the heart of Univision’s strategy remains its big, live event programming, and in 2022, the network is introducing “UniVisionarios” and “TUDN Mega-Fest,” to join Univision’s brand-defining award-shows in “Premios Juventud” (Youth Awards), “Latin GRAMMY Awards®” and “Premio Lo Nuestro.” “UniVisionarios” is a first of its kind platform designed to recognize those in the U.S. and around the world from all walks of life who are committed to improving and advancing the Hispanic community. The year-round platform will culminate in a two-hour televised show celebrating the honorees during Hispanic Heritage month in September.

Launching summer 2022, “TUDN Mega-Fest” brings together two of Univision’s audience’s greatest passion points - soccer and music. The multi-day event will include an all-star music concert, the biggest Mexican soccer awards gala, “Balón de Oro,” soccer legends, community events, and much more - all anchored by the battle of Liga MX champions with the “Campeón de Campeones.”

Reality competitions with cross-generation appeal return to build on the network’s Spanish-language stronghold on Sunday nights during its “Domingos en Familia” (Family Sundays) programming block as “Nuestra Belleza Latina” (Our Latin Beauty), “Pequeños Gigantes” (Little Giants), “Mira Quién Baila” (Look Who's Dancing), “Tu Cara Me Suena” (Your Face Sounds Familiar), and “¿Quien es la Máscara?” (Masked Singer) anchor the franchise. “Domingos en Familia” continues to make Univision the No. 1 network on Spanish-language television with double-digit audience advantages over Telemundo on Sunday night across all key demographics and is regularly home to some of the most-watched reality series on all of television among U.S. Hispanic Adults 18-49. The breakthrough reality franchises will team with Univision’s weekday slate featuring new scripted novelas, including "S.O.S. Me Estoy Enamorando" (S.O.S. I'm Falling in Love), “La Desalmada” (The Fiend), “Vencer el Pasado” (Overcoming the Past), and “Génesis” (The Story of Creation) to power the network’s primetime programming block. Additionally, this season marks the return of Univision’s beloved franchise, “The Collection,” with the modern remake of classic telenovela “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” (The Rich Also Cry).

With its mission to inform and empower, Univision’s award-winning news division is a trusted source for the Hispanic community. It is what has enabled Univision news to become the No. 1 choice of Hispanics for nearly three decades. It begins each weekday with viewers waking up with “Despierta América,” the No. 1 morning show among U.S. Hispanics, regardless of language. And, starting in 4Q 2021, “Despierta América” extends to Sunday mornings to provide U.S. Hispanics with news and human-interest stories on a variety of topics that matter most to them. In 2022, Despierta América will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a broad range of content series and segments, spanning health, travel, entrepreneurship and community empowerment. Univision news will also launch a first of its kind, news channel on PrendeTV, providing Hispanic audiences with news and information from trusted and emerging voices 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. The news channel will debut on PrendeTV in Q1 2022.

Univision’s TUDN, the undisputed Home of Soccer in the U.S. and multimedia sports brand of Univision Communications Inc., will deliver more soccer coverage than anywhere else in 2021-2022 through its industry-leading portfolio featuring the best matches from Liga MX, the Mexico and U.S. National Teams World Cup Qualifying, UEFA Champions League, UEFA National Teams World Cup Qualifying, MLS, and many more. Additionally, TUDN recently re-launched its coverage of combat sports with Combate Global, the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise. The announced deal brings 30 events annually over the course of the next five years, serving as the brand’s first step in growing its combat sports programming and building on sports popularity among Hispanics, with additional announcements regarding partnerships with lucha libre and boxing soon to come.

Univision’s UniMás continues to be one of the fastest growing networks on all of television, and is closing the gap with Telemundo to become the No. 2 Spanish-language network in the U.S. “Enamorándonos” (Love is Calling) has fueled UniMás’ surgence with its performance each weeknight from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. The franchise joins the second season returns of popular realities “Guerreros 2021” (Warriors 2021) and “Inseparables, Amor al Límite” (Power Couple), and the debuts of scripted dramas, “Las Mil y Una Noches” (A Thousand and One Nights) and “Amor Prohibido,” (Forbidden Love) as part of the network’s 2021-2022 programming slate.

UNIVISION’S 2021-22 CONTENT LINEUP

LIVE PROGRAMMING

“TUDN Mega-Fest” – Combining Hispanic America’s greatest passions, fútbol and music, the Home of Soccer will present a massive live consumer and media event in Los Angeles. Univision’s new tentpole will feature an all-star music concert; “Balón de Oro,” the most prominent Mexican soccer awards gala; Liga MX´s “Campeón de Campeones” (Champion of Champions), Mexican soccer ultimate championship match; community events; and much more.

“UniVisionarios” – Starting next fall, Univision will honor the rising global impact of our community, the pioneers, the game-changers, the Hispanic visionaries who have made impactful contributions to our community in the United States and worldwide. Spanning sports, music, food, arts, healthcare, politics, technology, and business, “UniVisionarios” will celebrate those who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote and decide who will be named the visionaries of the year in a memorable televised gala during Hispanic Heritage Month in 2022. (Primetime – Univision).

“Nuestra Belleza Latina” (Our Latin Beauty – Season 12) – Univision’s most popular and longest-running reality competition will pursue its most diverse season yet, as it continues its mission to build and train talented women to become the next Univision star. Looking for 360 beauty, the show will continue evolving conventional notions of beauty and discovering top Hispanic female talent. Hosted by Alejandra Espinoza, the show will explore the contestants’ fears and joys, as they represent Latinas’ real beauty, both inside and out. TV host, model, and former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez, who is the face of resilience and an inspiration to women across the world, will join “NBL” for the first time as a judge. (Sunday Primetime – Univision – Univision Studios).

Univision’s “Domingos en Familia” (Family Sundays) – Univision’s Family Sundays is the leading destination on Spanish-language television during one of the week’s most competitive nights. The family-friendly block will feature the return of hit reality competition shows “Pequeños Gigantes” (Little Giants), “Mira Quién Baila” (Look Who's Dancing), “Tu Cara Me Suena” (Your Face Sounds Familiar), and “¿Quién es La Máscara?” (The Masked Singer), to offer some of the most engaging, live viewing experience on Sunday nights. (Primetime – Univision – Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Banijay, and Televisa).

UniMás’ Weekday Entertainment – Univision’s network will continue offering fun, action, and drama-packed reality shows this season. “Enamorándonos” will keep putting the audience in the driver’s seat as it unveils how love ignites in a daily two-hour show featuring 40 participants looking to find their perfect match. This season, “Enamorándonos” will deliver more love stories, breakups, engagements, and even on-air marriages, as well as an extraordinary opportunity for singles in various cities around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to find their other half. UniMás will also showcase new editions of its successful reality competitions “Inseparables, Amor al Límite” (Power Couple) and “Guerreros 2021” (Warriors 2021). (Primetime – UniMás – Soho Formats LLC and Televisa).

"Desafío The Box" (Challenge The Box) - Coming off the heels of the successful Colombian reality show "Desafío: Súper Regiones," which aired earlier this year on UniMás, this mega-production will take place in the jungle of Tobia, Cundinamarca in Colombia. In its 17th season, 44 participants representing 11 regions will face mental and physical challenges. It's an individual competition where one man and woman will win the final cash prize; however, they will have to compete with their team and avoid elimination to get there. (Primetime – UniMás – Caracol).

SERIES

"Vencer el Pasado" (Overcoming the Past) – Following the success of "Vencer el Miedo" (Overcoming Fear) and "Vencer el Desamor" (Overcoming Heartbreak), the third installment of the blockbuster anthology "Vencer el Pasado" brings back another story about women empowerment. Featuring Angelique Boyer, Sebastian Rulli, and Erika Buenfil, produced by Rosy Ocampo, this family-friendly drama will feature four very different women who will attempt to leave behind some unfortunate events. After learning firsthand that what's on social media can never be erased, they will know that they must find a solution to live their present and focus on a positive future if they want to overcome their past obstacles. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa).

"La Desalmada" (The Fiend) – Starring José Ron and Livia Brito, this romantic melodrama will bring love, passion, and unexpected plot twists to Univision's primetime. Produced by José Alberto "El Güero" Castro ("Médicos," "Por Amar Sin Ley"), the story focuses on a woman who will seek vengeance to right wrongs of the past and will run into a twist of fate. The main character, Fernanda, will be on a mission to take revenge on a man who previously hurt her physically and emotionally. Unfortunately, her memories are not clear, causing her to have doubts and errors in judgment. When she meets Rafael, she falls madly in love but comes to mistake him for the man who hurt her. As time goes by and her memory clears, she realizes that his father, not he, ruined her life. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa).

"Los Ricos También Lloran" (The Rich Also Cry) – Following the success of "Cuna de Lobos" (Den of Wolves), "La Usurpadora" (The Usurper), and "Rubí," the anticipated fourth series of "The Collection," an anthology of timeless classics reimagined for a new generation, will premiere on Univision. Produced by W Studios’ Carlos Bardasano (“El Dragón,” “La Piloto,” “Amar a Muerte,” “Rubí” and “Como Tú No Hay 2”), this drama features Mariana, a bright and humble girl who by chance saves the life of Don Alberto, a rich patriarch owner of Mexico´s greatest conglomerate empire. Thankful for saving his life and charmed by Mariana's wit, Don Alberto offers her a job and the opportunity for a better life. Mariana's world drastically changes when she meets Luis Alberto, the spoiled and arrogant heir that has an addiction to gambling and constantly clashes with his father. A rocky relationship between Luis Alberto and Mariana will soon blossom into a pure and strong love. This is a story where family and love struggle to prevail in a world where money, ego, and power rule all. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa).

"Génesis" (The Story of Creation) – This new epic series marks the return to our screens of the triumphant sword and sandals dramas. "Génesis" will take audiences to the beginning of time to tell the story of the first book of the Bible and one of the most recognized books worldwide, Genesis. Created by Record TV, the Brazilian hitmaker known for one of Univision's most highly-rated historical dramas, "Jesús," this biblical drama depicts the familiar stories of the creation, the Garden of Eden, Cain and Abel, Noah and the flood, and the Tower of Babel, among others. (Primetime – Univision – Record TV).

"S.O.S. Me Estoy Enamorando" (S.O.S. I'm Falling in Love) – This family-friendly, inspirational drama promises to melt audiences' hearts. Featuring Daniel Arenas and Iran Castillo, produced by Lucero Suárez ("Te Doy La Vida," "Ringo"), "S.O.S. Me Estoy Enamorando" tells the story of Alberto who will have to make a deal to save the screen-printing shop that's been in his family for decades. The agreement that appears promising will soon fail as his "new" partners have other plans for the property it sits on. Things will get complicated, to say the least, when he falls in love with the daughter of one of the partners. The bond between them will become powerful, but they will need to overcome many obstacles to become a happy family. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa).

"Soltero con Hijas" (Single with Kids) – This lighthearted comedy tells the story of Nicolás and Victoria, who love and hate one another. However, life will surprise them, and they will end up forming a beautiful, funny and peculiar family next to Nicolás' three orphaned nieces: Camila, Alexa, and Sofi. Nicolas is a PR manager in a prestigious hotel in Acapulco, and he lives a care free life; in fact, he doesn't believe in marriage or love. A tragic accident, however, will leave him in responsible for his three nieces. Victoria Robles is just the opposite, and she wants to start a family and be a mother. However, she will have to face a crushing diagnosis that prevents her from conceiving and will cause her great pain, which deepens when Mauricio, whom she is about to marry, cancels the wedding the night before. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa).

“Vecinos” (Neighbors) – This beloved and fun comedy franchise will return later this year for a 10th and 11th season. “Vecinos” focuses on the lives of a group of residents in an apartment building, their relationships with one another, issues, and unique anecdotes. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa).

“Dr. Cándido Pérez” – A reimagined version of the beloved 90’s sitcom “Dr. Cándido Pérez,” starring Arath de la Torre and Irán Castillo. The comedy series tells the story of the charismatic Dr. Cándido Pérez (Arath de la Torre), a women’s doctor, and his funny occurences at work. Joined by a group of funny, endearing, and excentric characters, the show will create unforgettable and nostalgic moments, while also addressing current issues. (Primetime – Univision – Televisa)

"Amor Prohibido" (Forbidden Love) – One of the highest-rated dramas of all time in Turkey comes to the U.S. on Univision's sister network UniMás. This award-winning series will take viewers on a wild ride exploring a family's secrets. After losing his wife eleven years earlier and isolating himself from social life, Adnan can refocus his attention on his daughter Nihal and his son Bülent. However, soon after, Adnan meets and falls in love with Bihter, who, despite not loving him, marries Adnan to get back at her mother. But Bihter becomes blinded by passion when she falls in love with Behlul, her husband's nephew, and their secret love affair will soon affect every family member.

Produced by Ay Yapim (“Amor Eterno,” “La Hija del Embajador”), “Amor Prohibido” has also achieved success in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, Central America and Spain. (Primetime – UniMás – Ay Yapim).

"Las Mil y Una Noches" (A Thousand and One Nights) – Following its success in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Greece, this award-winning, internationally-acclaimed Turkish drama focuses on the troubled romance between Sehrazat and Onur. Şehrazat is an aspiring architect who is in desperate need of money to pay for the leukemia treatment of her son, Kaan. After pleading to borrow money from several sources, she is stuck with her boss, Onur, who agrees to give her the money she needs for Kaan's treatment on the condition that she spends a night with him. This story is loosely based on the folk tales compiled in the novel "One Thousand and One Nights," also known as "Arabian Nights." (Primetime – UniMás – TMC Films).

“La Reina del Flow 2” (Queen of Flow 2) – In the second season of "La Reina del Flow," Yeimy (Carolina Ramirez) will face new dangers that will threaten her life and her family. A new enemy, who knows her very well, will appear to make her world crumble. From the shadows, Charly Flow (Carlos Torres) will do whatever it takes to regain his freedom. (Primetime – UniMás – Caracol).

NEWS

“Despierta América” (Wake up America) – The number #1 morning show, Monday through Friday, among U.S. Hispanics, regardless of language, will now wake up Hispanic America on Sunday mornings as well. Beginning this fall, “Despierta América” will bring topline news and longer-length human-interest stories across various topics from music to culture, captivating our audiences six days a week.

Live 24-Hour News Channel – Univision will launch a new direct-to-consumer 24-hour live news service, reaching Hispanics via its new PrendeTV free, premium streaming service. The new channel will offer live news and breaking stories in digital-friendly formats and snackable storytelling content across platforms.

