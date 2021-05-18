2ndVote Advisers Implements SatuitCRM to Manage Rapid Growth in Investor Demand

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satuit Technologies, a global leader in Buy-Side asset management software solutions, is pleased to announce that 2ndVote Advisers has chosen SatuitCRM for their company’s customer relationship management needs.

2ndVote Advisers provides Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts, and other investment products that utilize the proprietary research of 2ndVote Inc. The firm is seeing significant interest in its investment approach. They sought a CRM solution that could be quickly implemented with minimal consulting and configurations.

"I am a banker by trade and have always found that a detailed CRM is key to good work! I like what I see. SatuitCRM looks better than the CRM's I have seen at the big banks and is exactly what I was hoping for." - Daniel Grant, CEO

The team will initially use the CRM for traditional functionality: eMarketing, tracking contacts, activities, and opportunities with their investment managers, non-profits, and prospects. As they grow, they will take advantage of SatuitCRM’s built-in investor relations functions.

Satuit’s Outlook integration was also a key factor in their decision. After looking at several CRM platforms, 2ndVote Advisers found SatuitCRM was the best fit for the needs of their company and the most user-friendly solution available.

“We are very excited to be working with Dan and his team. Having the support and involvement of top management is a huge driver of CRM success. Dan’s hands-on approach to CRM at 2ndVote is a very positive leading indicator of a well-run business. We look forward to partnering in the firm’s growth,” said Karen Maguire, CEO of Satuit.

About 2ndVote Advisers

2ndVote Advisers is the first and only investment adviser offering ESG neutral to socially conservative investment products that allow investors to align their values with their investments. 2ndVote Advisers' focus is on profitability over politics, the companies in which we invest may not advocate for the social ISSUE associated with a particular fund, but there will be none that censor or restrict that ISSUE.

About Satuit Technologies

Satuit Technologies, acquired by Tier1 Financial Solutions in 2021, is the premier provider of CRM, reporting, and portal software solutions for Buy-Side asset management, hedge fund, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets. The company has offices in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom and serves clients in more than thirty-five countries. For additional information, visit www.satuit.com.