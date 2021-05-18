Insurity Announces New Alliance with Infosys to Rapidly Implement Insurity Software at Major Property & Casualty Insurers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs today announced an alliance with Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. This collaboration between two industry leaders will enable Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers to rapidly implement Insurity’s end-to-end platform across policy, claims, and billing teams.

Insurity’s system integrator (SI) program is made up of organizations with deep domain experience. Insurity seeks out system integrators whose advanced deployment methodology aligns closely with its own deployment approach. As a part of Insurity’s expanding SI network, Infosys has direct access to Insurity’s product, development, and support leaders to ensure rapid and successful implementations.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, enabling their clients across 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation projects. In this new alliance with Insurity, Infosys brings deep domain expertise in implementing complex commercial insurance solutions, the resources to quickly scale, and an onshore-offshore hybrid delivery model that results in faster speed-to-market for P&C insurers.

“ We are excited and looking forward to building this relationship with Insurity,” said Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys. “ Our decades of experience in designing and implementing innovative software systems combined with Insurity’s proven world-class software products will help P&C insurers quickly move to the latest technologies, rollout new insurance products, and realize the best combined ratios.”

“ We are thrilled to be working with Infosys. Its proven track record, worldwide scale, and unparalleled talent are a game-changer for rapidly deploying Insurity’s best-in-class products,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ Infosys‘ methodologies streamline implementations across multiple divisions, various geographies, different currencies, disparate languages, and complex regulations. We are committed to working closely with the Infosys team as they start implementing Insurity software at major P&C carriers.”

To learn more, please reach out to Laura Krause at Laura.Krause@Insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C Carriers in the US and has over 200 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.