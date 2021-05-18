Greenlane Renewables Signs $9.8 Million Landfill Gas-to-RNG Contract

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a contract valued at approximately $9.8 million (US$8.1 million) for supply of equipment for a new renewable natural gas (“RNG”) project in the midwest United States. This project will utilize Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (“PSA”) biogas upgrading system. Engineering work will begin immediately with a notice to proceed from the customer on equipment supply expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The contract is for a large landfill gas-to-RNG project. Greenlane will supply its two-stage PSA system to upgrade the landfill gas to pipeline-specification RNG for direct injection into the local natural gas grid.

“This is an important contract win for Greenlane, highlighting our expertise, experience and proven track record in landfill gas-to-RNG projects,” said Brad Douville, President & CEO of Greenlane. “Our sales backlog continues to expand as we successfully convert sales opportunities into revenue-generating projects and is indicative of the health and strong growth trajectory of the RNG industry.”

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 125 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers, gas utilities or project developers turn a low-value product into a high-value low-carbon renewable resource. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

