Statewide Collaboration Leads the Way in Closing Gaps in Vaccine Administration Tracking and Monitoring Through State Immunization Registry Integration

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HIT Commons today announced a partnership that will use existing information-sharing pathways among Oregon’s health plans and providers to improve statewide immunization efforts and outreach activities.

HIT Commons is partnering with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Public Health Division and Collective Medical, a PointClickCare company to bring statewide vaccination status information into the Collective Platform, a healthcare collaboration software. This will allow commercial health plans and Coordinated Care Organizations (CCOs) that do not currently work directly with the state immunization registry to easily access their members’ COVID-19 vaccination data. Secure access to this data will enable them to successfully engage with and conduct targeted outreach to unvaccinated Oregonians.

“We want to help information systems in Oregon better track who needs to, for example, return for follow-up doses so health systems can ensure people are fully protected by vaccines, and where additional doses need to be directed so underserved communities are reached,” said Susan Otter, director and state coordinator for health information technology, Oregon Health Authority.

“HIT Commons welcomes the opportunity to help Oregon reach its vaccination goals,” said Liz Whitworth, MPH, managing director, Oregon Health Leadership Council, a sponsor of HIT Commons. “Building off efforts together over the last seven+ years, we are able to quickly and securely leverage the Emergency Department Information Exchange (EDie)/Collective Platform to build weekly Vaccine Population Reports. These reports will help CCOs, commercial and Medicare plans, primary care clinics and behavioral health clinics prioritize outreach to unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals in communities statewide.

“The data sharing partnership using the Collective Platform has helped us transform our collaborative efforts to achieve high levels of COVID vaccination within our communities,” said Brian Wetter, PacificSource vice president of infrastructure and analytics. “The data helps us and our providers and community partners understand where each stakeholder is in their vaccination journey, allowing us to support them individually.”

This latest collaboration between HIT Commons, OHA and Collective Medical builds on infrastructure put in place in 2014 through the EDie and the Collective Platform (also known as PreManage), which today connects 63 of Oregon’s community hospitals, more than half of Oregon’s post-acute care facilities, all 15 CCOs, the major commercial health plans, and hundreds of primary care and behavioral health care clinics. The comprehensive, real-time data-sharing network is relied upon by physicians and care coordinators to effectively and securely share information about individuals with serious health concerns, such as COVID-19.

“As a health plan, we’ve used Collective to get real-time data about member health into the hands of medical providers and care teams. Access to up-to-date information has improved care and saved lives,” said Amit Shah, MD, chief medical officer, CareOregon. “We are excited that the Oregon Health Authority is expanding access to this proven tool to help all health care organizations work together to improve access to this lifesaving vaccine and directly address health equity issues. We believe that the Collective Vaccine Population Report data will help us increase vaccination rates and help protect our communities especially those who are most at risk.”

"We are excited that our statewide infrastructure can support such critical work,” said Ben Zaniello, MD, MPH, chief medical officer, PointClickCare Technologies. “By making patient vaccine status more widely available to providers, we hope to make the vaccination process more efficient and further reduce risk for our most vulnerable populations."

About HIT Commons

HIT Commons is a shared public/private governance model designed to accelerate and advance Health Information Technology adoption and use across the state. It is co-sponsored by Oregon Health Leadership Council and Oregon Health Authority and responsible for overseeing two core programs: Oregon EDIE/PreManage and Oregon Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) Integration.

About Collective Medical

With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, Collective Medical, a PointClickCare company, leads the way in care coordination by helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. The recent joining of Collective Medical with PointClickCare enables the companies to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey, empowering better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today.

About PointClickCare

With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. Recently, PointClickCare acquired Collective Medical to provide diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and post-acute care providers and over 1,300 hospitals use PointClickCare and Collective Medical today. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.