Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.0 Million Follow-on Contract for Ka-band Airborne SSPA/BUC

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., was awarded a follow-on order valued at more than $1.0 million for its Falcon 50Ka Solid-State Power Amplifiers (“SSPAs”) for an In-Flight Connectivity (“IFC”) application. These amplifiers feature a tri-band Block Upconverter (“BUC”) and are packaged in ARINC 791 compliant housings.

“IFC applications using our Falcon Ka-band GaN amplifiers enable travelers to simulate an in-home experience to stay informed, entertained and connected as they travel. In-flight bandwidth requirements keep rising as passengers become accustomed to high bandwidth applications and entertainment wherever they go,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Comtech sees significant opportunity in this growing market and offers a portfolio of GaN-based products at Ku-band and Ka-band for IFC applications to keep people connected.”

Comtech Xicom’s Falcon encompasses Ku and Ka frequency bands and offers high linear power with excellent gain flatness and phase noise performance to support the latest waveform technologies and networks. The Ka-band Falcon implements multi-sub-band switching, gain adjustment, gain equalization, power consumption control, and cooperative system calibration support such as OpenBMIP.

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

