Hamilton County, Indiana, Uses Rave Alert to Power COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced Hamilton County has used Rave Alert to power its vaccine rollout, ensuring available appointments are filled and no doses go to waste.

Hamilton County Emergency Management has leveraged the Rave mass notification system for various communications since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When vaccine rollout began, officials realized that Rave Alert was an invaluable resource for filling open appointments, confirming availability and ultimately getting vaccinations to residents faster.

Partnering with Riverview Health, Hamilton County Emergency Management used Rave Alert to ask personnel if they would be interested and available to go to the hospital to receive a vaccination, should there be extra doses available. With a streamlined process that identified personnel available on standby, Riverview Health was able to successfully administer its full supply of vaccination doses within tight timeframes and with effective use of staff resources. Over 75% of people who were on the initial contact list used the system to receive a shot.

Given that success, Hamilton County Emergency Management partnered next with the Hamilton County Health Department, which had expanded its vaccination clinic to the county fairgrounds. This mass vaccination site was one of the busiest in the state. Using Rave Alert, officials were able to reallocate cancelled appointments and open those slots to the public. So far, 8-10% of appointments have been reopened every week, giving other residents the opportunity to book their shots and allowing the Health Department to fully distribute all vaccine dosages.

“Since we’ve started confirming vaccine appointments, we’ve been able to save time, effort and resources across the board,” said Christian Walker, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Hamilton County Health Department. “Using Rave Alert, we are able to identify no shows accurately and effectively reschedule appointments to those waiting for vaccination. We’ve been able to expedite vaccine distribution, and ultimately get shots to our residents faster.”

“Rave Alert has always been a tremendous tool for us when it comes to communicating important information,” said Shane Booker, Executive Director, Hamilton County Emergency Management. “Now, it’s also become an important resource in helping our health department and local health system optimize vaccine management, not waste any dosages and protect our community from the virus sooner.”

