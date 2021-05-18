KLAS and Censinet Announce Partnership Momentum and Strategic Plan to Help Modernize Cybersecurity in Healthcare

SALT LAKE CITY & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KLAS, a healthcare research and insights firm, and Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare IT risk solutions, today announced a significant advancement in its joint mission to improve cybersecurity preparedness in healthcare. This new initiative builds upon the recent Presidential Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity and the partnership between the companies last year to help healthcare IT vendors and services firms improve their overall risk and security profile by driving greater trust and transparency to thousands of healthcare providers.

“President Biden’s executive order calls on the private sector to ‘ensure its products are built and operate securely.’ This executive order highlights the urgent need to fortify all healthcare technology and processes against attack,” says Adam Gale, President of KLAS. “The newly announced KLAS and Censinet ‘Cybersecurity Transparency’ designation recognizes those 26 trailblazing vendors and firms who were willing to stand up and show the market that they have prepared themselves to be secure partners to their customers.”

“The KLAS and Censinet partnership makes a significant contribution toward modernizing cybersecurity in healthcare by improving information sharing between healthcare sector organizations on cyber issues and standardizing on best practices for quickly remediating incidents as they occur,” stated Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “The recent attacks on healthcare and our nation’s infrastructure remind us that cybersecurity requires transparency and collaboration - going it alone is no longer a valid strategy.”

Since the announcement of their partnership in December 2020, KLAS and Censinet have assessed and rated more than 130 healthcare products on the Censinet RiskOps platform. The newly announced “Cybersecurity Transparent” designation sets the standard of excellence for cloud, software, hardware, medical devices, and services firms. For vendors, “Cybersecurity Transparent” demonstrates a willingness to share and continually improve their risk posture and overall cybersecurity maturity. This program is offered to vendors free of charge. Healthcare provider and payer organizations can expect an extraordinary level of commitment and partnership from participating vendors to improve patient care safely and securely.

In addition, the KLAS and Censinet Strategic Plan to Help Modernize Healthcare Cybersecurity applies key tenets of the Executive Order to the healthcare sector and addresses the following core areas:

Enabling Cybersecurity Preparedness Transparency and Information Sharing

Implementing Stronger Cybersecurity Standards

Improving Software Supply Chain Security

Standardizing Playbooks for Vulnerability Detection and Incident Response

Developing and Enforcing Remediation Plans Uniformly and Consistently

KLAS and Censinet will share the details of the strategic plan, an interpretation of the Executive Order for healthcare, and an implementation framework in a webinar entitled “A Strategic Plan to Modernize Cybersecurity in Healthcare.” It will be presented live on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET and features Adam Gale and Ed Gaudet, both leading proponents and active participants in healthcare cybersecurity. Register here:

censinet.com/modernize-cybersecurity-healthcare-webinar.

CYBERSECURITY TRANSPARENT ORGANIZATIONS INCLUDE:

Agfa HealthCare - global.agfahealthcare.com

AGS Health - agshealth.com

Aquity Solutions - aquitysolutions.com

Arcadia.io - arcadia.io

Aunt Bertha - company.auntbertha.com

Azara Healthcare - azarahealthcare.com

Casenet - casenetllc.com

Cerner - cerner.com

ChartWise - chartwisemed.com

Ciox Health - cioxhealth.com

CipherHealth - cipherhealth.com

CITI - citi-us.com

CSI Healthcare IT - csicompanies.com

CynergisTek - cynergistek.com

Divurgent - divurgent.com

emids - emids.com

Health Catalyst - healthcatalyst.com

Iatric Systems, Inc. - new.iatric.com

Iodine Software - iodinesoftware.com

PerfectServe - perfectserve.com

RevSpring - revspringinc.com

Sectra - medical.sectra.com

Triyam - triyam.com

Twistle - twistle.com

Unite Us - uniteus.com

Vital - vitalimages.com

To learn more about the KLAS and Censinet Strategic Plan to Help Modernize Healthcare Cybersecurity, please visit censinet.com/klas.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Censinet

Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.