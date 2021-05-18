Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks Expand Partnership with Alida to Optimize Viewer Experience

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced that Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network), America’s leading provider of outdoor lifestyle content, has chosen Alida Sparq and Alida Touchpoint to glean real-time ongoing viewer feedback and unlock customer insights to build a greater viewing experience for their audience.

“As media continues to evolve, real-time viewer feedback is a key component to understand details about how our outdoor lifestyle audiences are consuming programming on Outdoor Channel,” said Tim Cremin, President and General Manager of Winnercomm and Outdoor Sportsman Group Head of Programming. “Alida helps us accomplish that goal and we look forward to working together.”

With the continued evolution of viewer preferences today, it’s vital for entertainment and media companies to gather real-time feedback from their audiences to deliver a great experience that aligns with shifting attitudes and expectations. Alida’s flagship digital insights platform, Alida Sparq, will continue to support Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks in gaining rich insights from its viewers to understand their needs and preferences around hunting, fishing, shooting, adventure, and conservation shows. Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks will also use Alida Touchpoint to proactively meet its viewers where they are, such as its social and digital channels, to drive informed actions and build customer trust by actively listening and acting on their feedback.

“As the world adapts to changes around sporting and outdoor events, Outdoor Sportsman Group Networks is strongly committed to strengthening the relationship with their viewers,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “I’m excited that our expanded partnership will continue to help them optimize the experience for their audiences.”

Alida Sparq enables customer-centric brands to create a consistent flow of deep customer insights through a digital insight community. With Alida Sparq, brands turn customer truths into action to improve customer experience, accelerate innovation, increase revenue, and mitigate decision risk. Alida Touchpoint offers brands a mobile-first application designed to easily connect with current and potential customers to collect feedback or other preference data, drive calls-to-action, and engage through their customers’ preferred social and digital channels. To learn more about Alida Sparq and Alida Touchpoint, visit www.alida.com/products.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group

Outdoor Sportsman Group is comprised of the world’s foremost media and entertainment brands for outdoor adventure enthusiasts. It includes three leading multichannel networks: Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network, as well as Sportsman Channel Canada and MOTV, the world’s leading subscription-based video-on-demand outdoor television content platform. The Group also consists of a number of established publishing assets: 16 outdoor magazines including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 20 top websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com. Additionally, Outdoor Sportsman Group includes television production operations, Winnercomm. For more information, visit www.outdoorsg.com. #MyOutdoorTV

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.