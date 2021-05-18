Joyn Insurance Partners With Commit USA to Help Develop Advanced InsurTech Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commit USA, a global technology and custom software solutions company, and Joyn Insurance℠, a New York City-based InsurTech startup, today announced a partnership to support the development of Joyn’s new platform, which is slated to launch this year.

Commit was tapped to help with both design and development of the new platform’s user experience. The company’s expert development team has been fully integrated alongside Joyn’s existing engineering team members and partners to ensure seamless collaboration and rapid development throughout the project.

Commit was selected for its comprehensive range of engineering and data capabilities, development expertise and customer-centric approach, which were critical to addressing the unique complexities and usability challenges of developing Joyn’s solution.

“Joyn is bringing big ideas to the insurance industry and is backed by brilliant executives and innovators who have already helped shape the world of InsurTech. It’s exciting to support their vision and be part of this transformation,” said Max Nirenberg, CRO & Managing Director, Commit USA. “Joyn’s platform is truly a best-in-class solution that addresses the biggest pain points experienced by underwriters and brokers in the commercial insurance industry. It’s the future of underwriting for small and middle markets.”

Joyn is an innovative, data-centric, technology-driven managing general agent (“MGA”) that provides commercial insurance to the highly fragmented U.S. small and middle markets. Leveraging real-time data, automation and a robust technology stack, the platform can significantly improve the commercial insurance experience, by streamlining and bringing consistency to underwriting processes and decision making. Joyn’s platform can greatly expedite response times for quotes, increase transparency during the underwriting process, and provide a policy at bind.

“This segment of the commercial insurance market is fragmented and rife with inefficiencies, redundancies and lost opportunities for brokers and their clients. Data and technology are the keys to solving these issues,” said Ed McGough, CTO and Co-Founder, Joyn Insurance. “Partnering with an organization like Commit, who has both scale and a startup mindset, was an easy decision. We have access to top engineering talent in multiple geographies, without the complexity of managing a global team and operation. Max and his team work seamlessly with Joyn and our existing partners.”

Joyn Insurance was founded by a unique team of insurance executives that are both industry veterans, and technology advocates, including CEO Seraina Macia and CTO Ed McGough. The team at Joyn will work with retail brokers to provide insurance services across a range of industries, including real estate, manufacturing, services, retail, wholesale and contracting.

Integral to Commit operations is its proprietary Flexible R&D methodology, which offers the firm’s multidisciplinary development services via a unique on-demand model. Commit’s approach often reduces development costs by over 40% for its startup clients and has helped 90% release their projects ahead of schedule.

About Commit USA

Commit is a global tech services company with offices in New York, Israel and Ukraine. The company was founded in 2005 and has over 500 multi-disciplinary innovation experts who serve a broad range of companies from small startups to large enterprises in multiple business sectors. Commit specializes in advanced technologies and applications with dedicated practices in Software, IoT, Big Data, Cloud, Cyber and more.

Commit offers innovative, end-to-end technology solutions by developing custom software and IoT platforms for clients looking to build their next gen product. Commit’s complete and comprehensive engineering powerhouse of resources and proprietary Flexible R&D methodology helps transform its clients’ technology visions into high-quality products while reducing costs and improving time-to-market.

About Joyn Insurance

Joyn Insurance Services LLC is a newly formed Delaware-domiciled, licensed producer and general agent that operates under its “Joyn”SM and “Joyn Insurance” brands. Joyn is an InsurTech enterprise that will be underwriting commercial insurance in the small and middle markets. Anticipating market entry later this year, Joyn will be powered by technology, data and expertise to deliver a transparent and trusted experience to brokers and customers.