Focused Image Wins AOR Contract Renewal with Airbus Americas

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focused Image Inc., a leading U.S. communications agency specializing in aerospace, defense, transportation and technology, today announced it has won the renewal of its contract as agency of record with Airbus Americas for public relations, advertising and marketing services.

“We are honored to be continuing our partnership and close collaboration with the outstanding communications team at Airbus Americas, and to support the entire Airbus organization as it continues to drive innovation in aerospace and to bring jobs and economic benefits to our nation,” said Toby Eckhardt, CEO of Focused Image. “We love working with leaders that are passionate about their industry and making a difference in our world, and Airbus is exactly that. We look forward to supporting its continuing mission to lift the global aerospace industry higher.”

Focused Image won this rebid in a competitive request-for-proposal process, which followed its initial contract award as AOR in 2018. Under the new contract, the firm will support U.S.-based communications operations for Airbus Americas, Airbus Helicopters Inc., Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and other companies within the Airbus family. Focused Image will deliver as needed a broad array of strategic and creative communications services, including communications strategy, public relations, social media, advertising, graphic design, digital marketing and event support. The firm has been a creative services partner of Airbus Americas for nearly 20 years.

“Focused Image is an outstanding communications partner that has played an important role in broadening our reach and engagement with important audiences across America,” said James Darcy, head of external communications for Airbus Americas. “It’s a pleasure to work with an agency that treats your mission like its own and is clearly personally invested in the success of your organization.”

Airbus is the leading manufacturer of commercial aircraft and helicopters around the world. A global aerospace leader, Airbus has been expanding its industrial presence in the U.S. since it first began operations here 50 years ago. The company supports 250,000 Americans through a nationwide supply chain while working to create a better-connected, safer and more prosperous world. Airbus designs, manufactures and delivers industry-leading commercial aircraft, helicopters, military transports, satellites and space vehicles. It also provides data services, navigation, secure communications, urban mobility and other solutions for customers in the U.S. and on a global scale. Airbus is a vital partner in U.S. defense and homeland security, providing aircraft, innovations and services to support the U.S. armed forces, federal law enforcement personnel and emergency responders at national, state and local levels.

Focused Image is an award-winning communications agency specializing in supporting top brands and fast-growing leaders in business-to-business and business-to-government markets. A leading U.S. creative firm with deep roots in tech, Focused Image specializes in blended communications strategies that increase and maintain clients’ positive brand visibility and engagement with target audiences to drive bottom-line objectives. The agency supports a wide range of clients, most within the aerospace, transportation, technology and defense industries. Focused Image’s core capabilities include branding, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, social media, and website and multimedia design.

Learn more about Focused Image at focusedimage.com.

About Focused Image

Focused Image Inc. is an award-winning marketing communications agency that specializes in branding, advertising, public relations and digital marketing. The agency is recognized as one of the top advertising leaders in the Washington, D.C., area, where it has been operating for nearly 40 years. CEO Toby Eckhardt, a member of the Forbes Agency Council, is a leading national authority on strategic positioning and branding. Focused Image helps clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing technology startups better define their story, be seen and heard above the noise, and engage with target audiences to achieve results. focusedimage.com.