CyberSheath Selected as Microsoft Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing Reseller

Leading Managed CMMC Compliance provider, CyberSheath, has been chosen to be a part of a select few official resellers for Microsoft GCC High and Office 365 GCC licensing. This adds another opportunity for CyberSheath to help the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) meet the federal government's compliance and security requirements.

“The ability to sell Microsoft GCC High licensing makes CyberSheath a one-stop CMMC shop,” said Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath. “Unlike other Microsoft partners who only resell the licensing, we also offer all the services — security, IT, and governance — that the DIB needs to manage CMMC compliance.”

In addition to its product and service offerings, CyberSheath has taken the lead on educating government contractors about strategies for CMMC compliance at its annual CMMC Con. The one-day event, returning on September 29, 2021, will reveal the evolving threat landscape, the impact of cybersecurity compliance law, and how to solve these challenges. Learn more and register for CMMC Con 2021.

About CyberSheath Services International, LLC

Established in 2008, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients’ information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at www.cybersheath.com.