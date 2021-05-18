Humana Partners With NowPow To Address Social Needs

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health care company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is partnering with NowPow to improve the health of communities across Chicago by identifying and addressing root causes of poor health. Humana will leverage NowPow’s personalized community referral platform to help extend the digital infrastructure for its population health strategy supporting Humana Medicaid and Medicare members in Chicago. This effort aims to improve members’ health by meeting needs like food insecurity, loneliness and social isolation, and transportation.

Humana’s care management teams will use NowPow’s platform to screen members for health-related social needs at multiple touch points, including at its Neighborhood Centers. Once the member is screened, the NowPow platform will give members a personalized list of referrals to community services, like food delivery or support for social isolation. Referrals are matched to each member’s health needs, as well as their age, gender, eligibility, location and languages spoken.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how important social support is in achieving and maintaining holistic health,” said Chuck Dow, VP, Medicare Regional President, Humana. “We are excited to partner with NowPow to bring community-based organizations into the care delivery process to help improve health outcomes. Our partnership with NowPow will enable us to use their platform to help connect patients to the social services that they need.”

Humana and NowPow will work closely with community-based organizations to track referrals, which will foster engagement and provide insight into referral outcomes. This data will help efforts to map unmet needs in communities, informing future expansion of the referral network and supporting the transition to preventive, value-based care.

“We are thrilled to support Humana’s commitment to building healthier communities by connecting Chicagoans to services that address health and social needs,” said Rachel Kohler, CEO and co-founder, NowPow. “Our platform is designed to support these connections, while rigorously tracking and quantifying referral outcomes, which is crucial to truly integrating community-based care into healthcare.”

NowPow is a tech company based in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, where the idea to build community referral networks was born. Today, NowPow’s platform supports community referral networks across the nation, including in Illinois. Community-based organizations that would like to learn more about participating in a NowPow referral network can visit www.nowpow.com/cboplugin.

About NowPow

NowPow’s personalized community referral platform supports whole person care across whole communities. NowPow’s referrals are highly matched and filtered, making it easy to connect people to the right community resources so everyone can stay well, meet basic needs, manage with illness and care for others. NowPow’s population health solution provides deep community resource and referral insights to support process improvement, network health and quality, and care access and experience. Learn more at NowPow.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com including copies of: