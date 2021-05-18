Citcon Partners With Flexa to Bring Digital Currency Payments to Merchants Worldwide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CITCON, the payment gateway leader in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions for more than 6,000 prestigious brands worldwide, today announce that it has joined forces with Flexa, the leading pure-digital payments network, to enable merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment option.

Merchants connected to Citcon can now opt in to accept any of the dozens of digital currencies supported on the Flexa network, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). Merchants who accept these types of payments via Flexa are guaranteed against fraud or loss from the time of authorization, all at no extra cost. It empowers consumers to use digital currency payments with virtually no overhead, at the lowest cost, and while enabling merchants to receive settlement in US dollars or the digital currency of their choice. According to Bloomberg, crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion as of April 5th. The price of Bitcoin has risen more than 100% this year, while Ethereum has gained nearly 190%.

“We are excited to expand our crypto capabilities by partnering with Flexa. Enabling digital currencies to make purchases at businesses around the world helps to push forward the development of the future of payments,” said Chuck Huang, CEO and Founder at Citcon. “The partnership with Flexa allows our merchants to accept digital currencies so that brands around the world can access the expansive spending power of cryptocurrency holders.”

“Merchants are at the center of Flexa’s approach to payments,” said Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa, “which is why we’re delighted to support Citcon in strengthening their suite of merchant-friendly payment offerings.”

Through this strategic alliance, Citcon and Flexa look to empower global consumers with real utility for their digital currency holdings at online and offline retailers in a contactless and fee-free way.

Retailers have shown interests in adopting cryptocurrency as payment options. “Since 2017, Citcon has helped us integrate many global payment wallets in our shops, to the delight of our customers,” said Matthew Greenbaum, vice president of International Shoppes (IShoppes). “IShoppes has survived and thrived over its nearly 70 year history by always embracing the future. We look forward to launching cryptocurrency payment to our shops this year to create the next level of retail excitement to our luxury shoppers.” IShoppes is a New York-based specialty retailer that operates airport retail and duty-free facilities throughout the U.S.

About Citcon

Citcon is the global leader in mobile payment. Founded in 2015, Citcon built payment infrastructure to enable billions of mobile wallet and alternative payment consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime around the world. In the last 3 years, Fortune 1000 businesses like L'Oréal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile and many more have chosen Citcon’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has 5 regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.citcon.com.

About Flexa

Flexa is the global leader in pure-digital payments. We provide merchants and developers with simple integrations for digital currency acceptance that are fast, affordable, and completely fraud-proof. Founded in 2018, Flexa’s mission is to make payments more efficient and accessible for people all over the world. Learn more at https://flexa.network.