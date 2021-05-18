Arrive Logistics launches carrier-centric initiatives focused on the ease of doing business

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrive Logistics, one of the fastest-growing freight brokerages in the U.S., announced today two new initiatives focused on exceeding carrier needs — a partnership with TriumphPay and an online freight portal called Carrier EDGE. These initiatives elevate the carrier experience through increased optionality and control, from how they get paid to how they book a load.

“Enhancing the ease of business is an investment into our relationship with carriers. Every fleet operates uniquely and needs access to custom solutions,” said Justin Frees, chief capacity officer at Arrive. “We know our carrier partners' work is challenging, and we pride ourselves on being uniquely positioned to make that job easier any way we can.”

Improving The Carrier Payment Experience

Arrive has partnered with TriumphPay to provide streamlined payment processing to carriers. Arrive will leverage TriumphPay’s payment processing platform to further automate and improve efficiencies in its brokerage network, offering a best-in-class payment experience for carriers. By partnering with TriumphPay, carriers working with Arrive will also have access to QuickPay and greater visibility into their payments.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Arrive, one of our largest brokerage partners,” said Jordan Graft, chief executive officer at TriumphPay. “They are committed to improving the carrier and broker experience, and payment is a huge part of the equation.”

Carrier EDGE: A New Online Portal To Book Freight

Arrive launched Carrier EDGE, an online portal built with proprietary technology enabling carriers to have 24/7 access to freight. Carrier EDGE offers complete visibility on previous and existing loads and enables carriers to manage shipments currently in transit or with outstanding offers. Through the portal, carriers have full access to available freight, can book loads instantly and are given the option to use the “Make an Offer” feature to submit an alternative, preferred rate completely online. Whether carriers prefer to talk to their rep directly or opt for a fewer phone call experience, the choice is theirs with Carrier EDGE. Carrier EDGE key benefits include:

Seamless process; fewer phone calls and emails

Time-saving, instant booking

Mobile-optimized (access the portal from any device, anywhere)

Full visibility into booked loads and tracking

24/7 access to Arrive freight

“Carriers need consistent freight and technology that’s straightforward and easy to use,” said Michael Senftleber, chief technology officer at Arrive. “Carriers are busy and have different, preferred ways of interacting. Our technology prioritizes the carrier experience so they can do business their way.”

To learn more about Arrive’s partnership with TriumphPay, Carrier EDGE or to become a carrier partner with Arrive, visit www.arrivelogistics.com/carriers.

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is one of the fastest-growing freight brokerages in the nation, with exponential growth in both size and revenue yearly since its founding in 2014. Arrive’s team brings a unique sense of grit and determination to their work—focusing on the distinct needs of shippers and carriers and work to exceed their expectations every day with unparalleled service, seamless tech capabilities and custom solutions. With headquarters in Austin, TX and an office in Chicago, IL, Arrive has been recognized by Inc. as both a Best Workplace and an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company. Learn more at arrivelogistics.com.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is a carrier payment platform that connects brokers, shippers, factors and carriers through forward-thinking solutions that help each party successfully process, settle and manage carrier payments and drive growth. TriumphPay offers supply chain finance to brokers, allowing them to pay their carriers faster and drive carrier loyalty. TriumphPay provides the tools and services to increase automation, mitigate fraud, create back-office efficiency and improve the payment experience. TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group. https://www.triumphpay.com