LogDNA Integrates with Sysdig for Better Application Health Insights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogDNA, the leading log management solution for DevOps teams, today announced an integration with Sysdig, a container, Kubernetes, and cloud security and monitoring solution. LogDNA can now trigger Sysdig events that give insight into log data alongside their system health metrics so that developers can more quickly take action and better understand the health of their applications and infrastructure.

DevOps pros are increasingly under pressure to keep their applications available and performant. According to Gartner, 81% of organizations said one hour of downtime can cost $300,000 or more, not to mention the additional impact on developer productivity and brand reputation. The key to minimizing costs is a team’s ability to act quickly, but often, team members struggle to parse log data to find the information they need. The LogDNA-Sysdig integration ensures that when problems arise, Sysdig users receive alerts with real-time log data and insights alongside their system health metrics. This enables them to mitigate issues quickly, while gaining a more complete picture of their infrastructure’s health.

As part of today’s news, IBM Cloud is also making the integration of LogDNA and Sysdig available as part of the IBM Cloud observability services. IBM Cloud clients will now be able to log event alerts and share these with the monitoring service directly from their cloud platform. With this new level of integration, IBM aims to help its cloud clients benefit from the high levels of availability, efficiency, and performance enabled by hybrid cloud as they digitally transform.

LogDNA Alerts are an important vehicle for relaying critical real-time pieces of log data directly within developer and site reliability engineer (SRE) workflows. The integration provides joint users with information on the number and type of events that matter for their team. When the specific type of log data reaches a preset threshold above what is expected, LogDNA triggers a Sysdig event. LogDNA can also provide additional details into system health and events, including identifying any deployment errors or whether a feature flag has been turned on/off.

“In the age of secure DevOps, teams need immediate access to their data and consolidated views to accelerate insight," said Omer Azaria, VP of engineering for Sysdig. “With this integration, we make it simple for engineering organizations to build observability stacks that fit their needs. Developers have visibility into the environment to continually understand the health of their applications and respond to issues more quickly.”

LogDNA and Sysdig are a part of IBM’s partner ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types — whether they build on, service, or resell IBM technologies and platforms — to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including IBM Cloud. IBM Cloud is the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities, and support for open source technologies, IBM Cloud is designed to differentiate and extend hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

The Sysdig Alert integration is available for all LogDNA and Sysdig customers. To learn more about this new feature, check out the documentation or visit the LogDNA blog.

LogDNA is a centralized log management solution that enables frictionless consumption and actionability of log data so developers can monitor, debug, and troubleshoot their systems with ease.