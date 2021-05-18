A88CBD™ Partners with Barstool Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Barstool Sports. This brand partnership includes the Company’s A88CBD™ line being featured on eight network podcasts, including Short Porch and Section 10, along with their respective social media accounts. This partnership, which originally ran on five shows from April 22nd through May 2nd, has been expanded to eight shows for a term running from May 12th until June 17th.

“We are thrilled that our A88CBD™ product line is being featured on a number of the Barstool Sports franchises,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Barstool Sports has a large, engaged audience across their platforms, which is perfect for us to continue to raise brand awareness.”

You can listen to Short Porch, Section 10, and the other franchises wherever you get your podcasts: Spotify, Apple Podcast App, Google Play Store, and more.

A88CBD™ sources, produces, and refines industry-leading CBD (cannabidiol) commodities to seamlessly enhance the daily wellness routines of their customers with their premium products. The Company is at the forefront of innovation - striving to create hemp-derived CBD products that change the lives of their customers for the better. All of the CBD is sourced from hemp that is lawfully grown and processed within the United States.

For more information, visit www.a88CBD.com

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase Alkaline88® and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Barstool Sports:

Founded in 2003 by David Portnoy, Barstool Sports is a leading digital sports, entertainment, and media platform that delivers original content across blogs, podcasts, radio, video, and social, supported by nearly 70 dedicated personalities. It benefits from approximately 66 million monthly unique visitors, including an estimated 39% of males and 35% of females in the Millennial and Generation Z generations across the United States. In 2019, Barstool Sports grew by approximately 65%, delivering nearly $100 million in revenue from digital and audio advertising, ecommerce, events, licensing, and subscriptions.