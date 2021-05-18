Moonbug Entertainment’s CoComelon Rights Announced for JAKKS Pacific and Disguise in North America.

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and Disguise, Inc. were announced today as the North American seasonal toy and official costume partner for Moonbug Entertainment’s CoComelon, commencing in 2021. Disguise, the costume division of JAKKS Pacific, will be designing and manufacturing costumes and accessories for characters from CoComelon based on the hit children’s show streaming on Netflix, Roku and Hulu. JAKKS will also design, manufacture, market, and sell CoComelon seasonal toy product lines. These fun new lines will be widely available in the U.S. and Canada at retailers in store and online in 2022.

CoComelon is a groundbreaking preschool series featuring 3D animation set to classic and beloved nursery rhymes as well as original tunes with sing-along captions so the whole family can join in. The program explores positive family themes and presents everyday activities such as brushing your teeth and getting ready for bed with a splash of whimsy. It is the most-viewed YouTube channel in the U.S. and second most-viewed in the world with 100M+ subscribers and 100B+ views. CoComelon is consistently in the Top 10 list on Netflix with a huge fan base that spreads across the globe.

“CoComelon is a natural addition to our preschool line of costumes and seasonal toys. The series has seen such success on SVOD and YouTube, we expect to see plenty of excitement from retailers and children alike,” said Virginia Reneau, SVP of Global Licensing for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. "JAKKS and Disguise will bring these fun themes to life and give kids a chance to act out and role play their favorite characters from this amazing children’s property.”

“This partnership with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Disguise helps CoComelon leap off the screen and gives kids tangible ways to create unique stories using their imagination,” said Simon Philips, Senior In-House Advisor at Moonbug. “We are excited to bring this collaboration to fruition and hope to see a lot of JJ’s trick or treating this Halloween.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is the world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes, dress up and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional partnerships and lines rolling out each year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best-selling preschool figures, dolls, plush and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

©2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Moonbug Entertainment:

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids’ entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.