Business Mobility Partners Signs Agreement with Global Telecom to Enhance Portfolio and Increase Sales for T-Mobile For Business Customers

WESTBURY, N.Y. & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Mobility Partners (BMP), T-Mobile’s leading Partner Solutions Authorized Distributor, today signed a Partnership Agreement with Global Telecom, the only U.S. manufacturer of modules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, to expand BMP’s portfolio in its role as an Exclusive Authorized Distributor for T-Mobile.

After finalizing its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile combined the best of both companies’ business programs to create a better experience for customers and partners with the T-Mobile for Business Registered Partner Program. This program enables T-Mobile for Business Reps to access cutting-edge technology companies like Global Telecom and Authorized Distributors like BMP to deliver the latest devices and equipment for T-Mobile for Business customers.

The telecom industry has seen significant consolidation in the agent channel, with Forrester predicting 40 percent of channel companies potentially leaving the market by 2024. As choices dwindle and customer support drops off around the industry, BMP aims to strengthen its position as the #1 activator of subscriptions for T-Mobile Business by bringing in new and dynamic partners like Global Telecom. BMP’s customized solutions and convenient mobile device management services use T-Mobile’s advanced technology and cloud capabilities to maximize efficiency, scalability and security for customers.

Global Telecom products’ patented antenna design, high throughput and security technology enable BMP to better assist first responders, educational organizations and small to medium businesses gain the speed and reliability of large enterprises at affordable rates. The sunset for 2G and 3G networks starting in 2022 looms large for these organizations, and there is a massive, necessary transition coming that could create significant disruptions to their operations. Upgrading their infrastructure to 4G and 5G services is complex, costly and time-consuming – difficulties which will only accelerate as the deadlines approach.

The BMP/Global Telecom partnership will streamline these upgrades by leveraging Global Telecom’s award-winning catalog of modems, modules and IoT devices. Key products include:

The NetStick USB modem: the first true enterprise-grade mobile hotspot for small businesses and consumers alike. It features a simple plug and play design that delivers versatility for a laptop at home, at the office, or on the go. The NetStick relies on High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) – an innovative technology that enhances connectivity and performance indoors to enhance speed and reliability for on-the-go internet connectivity – and is powered by a Cat 4 module and 2X2 MIMO high-powered antenna. The NetStick, compatible with networks in nearly every country around the globe, uses host-less, driverless, blockchain-enabled security measures for added layers of protection.

The NetStick Ethernet Cradle: named by CRN as one of the Top 10 Hottest New IoT Devices of 2020, the accessory transforms the NetStick into a hub for hosting a private Internet of Things. At approximately 100 grams in mass, the lightweight NetStick Ethernet Cradle requires minimal setup and comes with mounting brackets, suction cups and a magnet base for fast, secure installation on the wall or on the window.

“Business Mobility Partners is honored to partner with Global Telecom to provide their innovative products and services to T-Mobile for Business and Government customers across the United States. Global Telecom is recognized as the industry leader in hardware, software and AI solutions. Business Mobility Partners, as T-Mobile’s Authorized Distributor, will help supercharge Global Telecom’s reach within the T-Mobile Sell-With and Agent programs,” said Jared Deith, President of Business Mobility Partners.

“It’s an exciting time with 5G and IoT rapidly becoming an integral part of operations for businesses in every industry. The T-Mobile/BMP partnership is already a massive success and Global Telecom is thrilled to assist with their efforts to bring small and mid-size organizations into the future of wireless,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO of Global Telecom.

About Business Mobility Partners

Business Mobility Partners is T-Mobile’s leading Partner Solutions Authorized Distributor. Founded in 2016 by leaders in the wireless industry with 40+ years of experience on two principals: enhancing the experience for T-Mobile For Business Reps leveraging T-Mobile Partner Programs and delivering world class solutions and services to VARs, ISVs, MSPs and Solution Providers. BMP specializes in providing a myriad of products, services and programs individually curated to ensure compatibility on the T-Mobile network. When using BMP as your trusted partner, you are guaranteed an end-to-end white glove experience. Learn more at www.businessmobilitypartners.com.

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. In 2020, the company was named the “Emerging IoT Company of the Year for the Consumer Market” in the 8th Annual Compass Intelligence Tech Awards, and “M2M Equipment Provider of the Year” at the 4th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards.