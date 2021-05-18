Gigamon Partners with New Relic to Provide Unified Observability and Solve the Critical Cloud Visibility Gap

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigamon, the leader in cloud visibility and analytics, today announced the integration of New Relic, the leader in observability, with Gigamon Hawk, the industry’s first elastic visibility and analytics fabric for all data-in-motion across the hybrid cloud. By providing a clear, complete and consistent view of what’s happening across hybrid infrastructure, Hawk is empowering IT professionals to close the cloud visibility gap.

Infrastructure complexity has grown exponentially with the acceleration of digital transformation, resulting in a foundational gap in visibility across the underlying hybrid cloud environment. With unified visibility across the hybrid and multi-cloud landscape, leveraging a single, simple interface and automated orchestration, Gigamon Hawk closes this gap, radically simplifying cloud adoption.

“ Integrating New Relic One, the cloud-based observability platform, with Gigamon Hawk empowers customers to harness the power of observability to simplify hybrid cloud deployment and maintain their security posture,” said Raj Ramanujam, VP Alliances and Channels at New Relic. “ This unique combination is essential to reducing risks faced while undergoing digital transformation.”

Gigamon Hawk is the industry’s first elastic visibility and analytics fabric, which closes the cloud visibility gap by enabling cloud tools to see the network and network tools to see the cloud. With visibility across the entire hybrid cloud network, organizations can improve customer experience, eliminate security blind spots, and reduce cost and complexity.

“ The cloud visibility gap is a threat to business continuity for every organization today, and the partnership between Gigamon and New Relic is crucial for organizations to reap the benefits of cloud adoption, without the associated risks,” said Michael Dickman, Chief Product Officer at Gigamon. “ Hawk and its unique capabilities can offer such assurance by successfully eliminating security and compliance gaps and providing IT teams full visibility of their cloud environments.”

To learn more about Gigamon Technology Partners and their role in such critical Gigamon cloud solutions visit: https://www.gigamon.com/partners/technology-partners.html.

About New Relic

The world’s best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

About Gigamon

Gigamon helps the world’s leading organizations run fast, stay secure and innovate. We provide the industry’s first elastic visibility and analytics fabric, which closes the cloud visibility gap by enabling cloud tools to see the network and network tools to see the cloud. With visibility across their entire hybrid cloud network, organizations can improve customer experience, eliminate security blind spots, and reduce cost and complexity. Gigamon has been awarded over 90 technology patents and enjoys world-class customer satisfaction with more than 4,000 organizations, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and hundreds of government and educational organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Gigamon operates globally. For the full story on how Gigamon can help you to run fast, stay secure and innovate, please visit www.gigamon.com and follow us on Twitter. and LinkedIn.